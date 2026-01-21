5 arrested, gun, ammo seized in police operations in north, east Trinidad

Five people are in police custody after a series of arrests in north and east Trinidad in the past two days.

A man and three women were detained in a sting operation in Diego Martin, while a robbery suspect was held during an attempted break-in at a supermarket in Arouca.

A police statement said the four Diego suspects were arrested by Western Division officers on January 19, following a sting operation in response to a report of robbery with violence and a threatening demand for money on January 17.

The victim was robbed of his vehicle and other personal belongings when he was forced to stop while driving along Cuthbert Circular, Diego Martin. He was later contacted by the suspects, who demanded cash to get back the vehicle.

A tip-off led officers to a location along the Diego Martin Main Road, Four Roads, where they set up surveillance. As the victim was approached by a suspect and exchanged money, the police intervened and arrested a 39-year-old man of Beard Street, Maraval. They later detained three others:

Further enquiries led to the detention of three additional suspects at the scene: a 23-year-old woman of John Lane, D’Abadie, a 41-year-old man of Covigne Road, Diego Martin, and a 29-year-old woman of La Puerta Avenue, Diego Martin.

The four suspects were taken to the St James Police Station. Officers from Four Roads Criminal Investigations Department, Four Roads Charge Room, St James Charge Room, Western Division Community Police Unit, and the Western Division Gang Unit took part in the operation led by Snr Supt Williams, and co-ordinated by Supt Gyan, acting W/Inspector Aguilleria, and acting Asst Supt Sylvan. Inspector Grant and W/Corporal Cox-Barnwell also assisted in the operation.

Also, Arouca police arrested a man on August 20 after receiving a report at about 4.39 am of an attempted break-in at Better Bulk Supermarket, 1st Street, Five Rivers. Eyewitnesses told police a man wearing a hoodie and with his face covered was seen on the roof. During a search, the suspect attempted to flee by climbing a neighbouring fence. He was, however, surrounded by police in a nearby yard and arrested.

The suspect, 39, of Cemetery Street, Five Rivers, was taken to the Arouca station and then to the Arima Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and discharged. He remains in police custody.

Police in the Northern North Division also reported the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on January 19. They went to 1st Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima, and entering a track saw a suspect throw a bag into a drain and fled. Officers gave chase; however, he escaped.

The black bag was found and it contained a firearm, fitted with a magazine, along with six rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The operation was co-ordinated by ACP Singh, Snr Supt Maynard Wilson, Supt McKenzie, ASP Morales, ASP Ablacksingh and ASP Balewa Insp Estrada. The exercise was directly supervised by W/Sgt Ramai and involved officers from the Arima Intelligence Unit.