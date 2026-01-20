Social media erupts over south school’s hair rules

The contract sent to parents of Fyzabad Secondary School students. - Photo courtesy Facebook

A POST on social media on January 17 of a contract sent to parents of the Fyzabad Secondary School outlining what hairstyles are not allowed for female students, using pictures of black women, has ignited another controversy about racism in schools.

The page, which lists items 53 and 54 of the school rules 2026, contains signature lines for the parent and child, who agree to comply with the aforementioned rules of Fyzabad Secondary School.

Item 53 said “Hair should not should not [sic] be longer than ten inches below the child’s shoulder blades. Hair should be pulled-back and wrapped once longer than shoulder length.” A photo showing a sample of what is not accepted shows a person sitting with a chair with braids extending below their buttocks.

Item 54 said, “Female hairstyles need to be groomed. No pineapple buns. Buns should not exceed three inches in height. No half up and half down.” The examples shown all feature black women, including afros and pineapple buns.

Comments on social media asked why there were no pictures of Indian women, as TT is a multi-cultural society. People noted that Indian girls tended to have long hair and hairstyles similar to some of those shown.

A video circulating on social media purportedly has the voice of the principal telling students they are not to wear certain hairstyles to school.

“Let this day be the last day that you have your hairstyles inappropriate for school, alright. Some parents called me on Friday and accused me of being racial (someone shouted, you are). Yes, me. Racial. But what was funny is that her daughter is an African, so I don’t know, I must be (muffled). My darlings, you are beautiful young ladies. You are in a school compound. You see that fantastic tease up hairstyle that I’m seeing my Form 5 right now sporting? We are not doing that. OK? You are more than your hair.

“You are here to get a wholesome education and discipline is part of that. When I talk to you and I call your parents, I can suspend you for three days. If you are not sensible enough to recognise that a school style could get you suspended, I have no problem with that. In fact, when you think of me, and you can ask my Form 5s, I want you to think about suspensions. Discipline is important. If you cannot be disciplined here, you will not be successful in your life. I don’t care if your hair short, I don’t care, because these are the excuses I’ve been hearing. I don’t care if your hair can’t go in, but understand, I will suspend you for three days, and you and your parents could sit down home and think about what hairstyles you want your hair to be in. You can cut your hair, you can canerow it, I do not want your hair upstyle, loose and teased up.”

Comparisons were drawn to the 2023 Trinity College Maraval incident, where 23 students were not allowed to cross the stage to graduate as their hairstyles were deemed inappropriate.

This incident, following discussions between the Education Ministry and stakeholders, resulted in the release of a National School Hair Code, on July 6, 2023. This code stated,

“Students shall maintain neat and clean hair at all times. Hair that crosses shoulder length should be tied back at all times for safety reasons. Locs, twists, plaits, afros, cornrows, shall be allowed for all students, in compliance with individual School Hair Rules. Female students shall be allowed to wear hair extensions, including weaves and braids, in compliance with individual School Hair Rules. Wigs and dyed or coloured hair for students are not allowed. In exceptional cases, as determined by the school principal, approval may be granted to students.

“Hairstyles that obstruct the normal view of others are not allowed, except for religious reasons. Eyebrow markings and eyelash extensions are not allowed. Haircut parting designs should be simple. Intricate designs are not allowed. Hair ornaments should be in compliance with individual School Hair Rules.”

Individual schools were mandated to form committees to come up with their own hair policies and report these to the Education Ministry by October.

A release from the Ministry of Education on January 19, 2025, said the National School Code of Conduct does not prescribe or prohibit specific hairstyles.

“Instead, it requires that any school-level guidelines on grooming and appearance be reasonable, non-discriminatory, respectful of students’ dignity, and consistent with the best interest of the child.

“Schools are permitted to establish guidelines on uniform and grooming to support order, safety, and discipline. However, these guidelines must be applied fairly and consistently, respect cultural identity and personal expression, and avoid humiliation, exclusion, or denial of access to learning.”

In the release, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath said, “Our approach is clear: schools may set grooming guidelines, but they must be reasonable, respectful, and never deny a child their right to education.”

The ministry emphasised that students should not be excluded from school, instruction, or school activities solely based on hairstyle or grooming concerns.

The Education Ministry said it will continue to work with and guide schools to ensure that grooming guidelines established at the school level are aligned with the National School Code of Conduct and are implemented in a manner that protects students’ well-being and upholds the values of respect, responsibility, and inclusion.

In a news release on January 20, TT Unified Teachers’ Association president Crystal Ashe urged the ministry to review and clarify the code.

He said, “While schools are institutions of learning and may establish reasonable rules, such rules must not infringe upon students’ rights, dignity, or cultural expression, nor should they be arbitrarily enforced. In the absence of a clear national standard, responsibility for the current confusion rests primarily with the Ministry of Education.

“TTUTA therefore calls on the ministry to urgently review and clarify the National School Hair Code, in consultation with key stakeholders, to ensure that expectations are fair, consistent, and respectful across all schools. Clear national guidance will support principals, protect students, and reduce unnecessary conflict between schools and families.”

He said TTUTA recognises that principals must maintain discipline and order within schools but disciplinary measures, particularly those that affect students’ personal appearance, must be grounded in clear, fair and nationally consistent policy.

Ashe said, “The Ministry of Education’s National School Hair Code lacks the clarity and specificity required to ensure uniform application across schools. Compounding this issue, past policy decisions permitted individual schools to develop their own hair regulations. This has resulted in wide variations in interpretation and enforcement, leading to confusion, inconsistency, and public concern.”

National Council Parent Teacher Associations president Walter Stewart said, This ongoing debate relating to appropriate hairstyles for students cannot be the remit of individual school principals “as this can be subjective, inconsistent, discriminatory and miered in confusion.”

He said students can also be subjected to unequal treatment where cultural, religious and natural hairstyles are involved.

“It cannot be left up to the interpretation of principals and school administrations. It is opportune therefore for the Ministry of Education to meet with all stakeholders including parents, educators, students, religious and cultural groups to ensure that a national policy which is fair, inclusive and respectful of the country's diversity is implemented,” Stewart said.