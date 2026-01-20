Scotiabank Foundation helps transform school library

IN THE LIBRARY: Aranguez Government Primary School Principal Nigel Clarke, centre, with Peter Ghany, Director, Scotiabank Foundation, and students, Scotiabank volunteers, NALIS staff and supporters of Operation READ in the school’s refurbished library. - Photo courtesy Scotiabank

As International Education Day (January 24) approaches, students at Aranguez Government Primary School are experiencing the benefits of a newly refurbished and fully resourced library, thanks to a partnership with the Scotiabank Foundation.

A release from the foundation on Monday said that through Operation READ (Read Everyday and Discover), the library now serves as the cornerstone of a comprehensive literacy programme, advancing equitable access to education and lifelong learning.

The revitalized library now offers students a dynamic environment that blends traditional books with modern technological resources, fostering curiosity and creativity.

Scotiabank’s contribution enabled structural repairs, a complete furniture upgrade with new shelving, an aesthetic facelift, enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity, improved air-conditioning, and the acquisition of books, tablets, and printing equipment.

The bank’s employees also volunteered their time painting the library during early stages and later assisting with book sorting under the guidance of NALIS officials, to ensure a curated collection of age-appropriate reading materials.

This transformation is more than a physical upgrade; it is a commitment to embedding a culture of daily reading and literacy development.

Today, 188 students enjoy weekly library sessions featuring independent reading, shared read-alouds, group discussions, and story comprehension activities.

Additionally, a structured literacy intervention programme supports 33 students identified with reading challenges, while Parent Literacy Workshops extend learning into homes, reinforcing the importance of family engagement in education.

Nigel Clarke, the school’s principal, thanked Scotiabank for its support to bring this programme to fruition. “Operation READ represents more than the creation of a library space; it reflects a shared commitment to education and community development.

Gayle Pazos, Senior VP and Managing Director, Scotiabank said, “In celebrating World Education Day, we reaffirm our commitment to education by creating spaces where curiosity thrives and every student has the tools to succeed.

“Strengthening literacy at the primary level is a crucial step toward improving confidence and long-term success. Aranguez Government Primary School’s commitment to literacy development will unlock limitless opportunities for its students, empowering them to learn and grow.”