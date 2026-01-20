President Kangaloo pays tribute to Lionel Darceuil

Lionel D’Arceuil -

PRESIDENT Christine Carla Kangaloo expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Lionel D’Arceuil, a distinguished table tennis player and revered national sporting icon.

D’Arceuil was regarded as one of the country’s most accomplished and respected table tennis athletes. Over a career spanning several decades, he represented TT with distinction at the national, regional, and international levels, earning widespread admiration for his exceptional skill, discipline, and sportsmanship.

Throughout his illustrious career, D’Arceuil captured numerous national titles across multiple classifications.

He also carried the national colours in international competitions throughout the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, and Asia, further cementing his status as one of TT’s finest ambassadors in sport.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to table tennis and national sport, D’Arceuil was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) in 2001, one of the country’s highest national honours.

In her tribute, President Kangaloo joined the nation in remembering D’Arceuil’s legacy of excellence, dedication, and service to sport. His achievements and influence, she noted, will continue to inspire future generations of athletes.

“D’Arceuil’s passing marks the loss of a sporting legend whose impact on table tennis and national pride will long be remembered. May he rest in peace.”