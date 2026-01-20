PM to consider social media ban for children under 12

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Minister Dominic Smith share the concerns of Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon about the need to protect children from the dangers of social media.

Persad-Bissessar said government may be willing to consider a social media ban for children under 12 years old.

Smith said the challenge when it comes to social media or technology in general, is how to govern it responsibly.

In a WhatsApp comment on January 19, Persad-Bissessar acknowledged Gordon's concerns but did not think a social media ban on adults is a viable proposition.

"His concerns are valid but any ban on adults would be an encroachment on free speech in my opinion."

Asked if this meant government would not impose a social media ban on adults, Persad-Bissessar replied, "None."

Persad-Bissessar was asked if government would consider bringing legislation to Parliament soon to regulate social media.

She said, "Only for children under 12, I may consider legislation. Teenagers and adults I have no issue with."

Outside of the concerns about social media which Gordon raised, Persad-Bissessar was asked if she believed there is a need to regulate social media in Trinidad and Tobago, particularly with respect to the mischief promoted online by bloggers from any political party against innocent people.

She said, "There may be need to regulate it to protect private citizens from abuse and bullying but for people in public life like myself there is no need for any protections."

In a separate WhatsApp comment, Smith said, "I respect the Archbishop’s concern, which is rooted in a genuine desire to protect our society particularly our children and young people from potential harm."

He added, "this is something which government is consistent with in terms of steps to safeguard society and Persad-Bissessar is leading the charge in this regard."

Smith said, "Social media is now embedded in how people communicate, learn, do business, organise communities, and participate in democratic life. The challenge before us is not to eliminate technology, but to govern it responsibly."

Smith supports "a balanced approach: stronger safeguards for children, clearer accountability for platforms, digital literacy for parents and young people, and the promotion of positive, ethical online behaviour."

He said,"These tools can be powerful forces for good when used responsibly, and harmful when left unchecked."

The ministry, Smith continued, has already spearheaded committees to deal with issues on deep fake and online scams through technology use and specifically AI use.

"Perhaps we can look at the above as well as (Gordon's concerns about social media)."

Smith said, "Our responsibility at the ministry level is to strike that balance, protecting citizens from abuse, misinformation and exploitation, while preserving freedom of expression, innovation and access to information. We will continue to engage faith leaders, educators, parents, and technology experts to ensure our efforts reflect both our values and the realities of the modern world.”

At a news conference on January 19, Gordon called for laws to protect children from the dangers of social media saying that certain online platforms were more addictive than alcohol.

Gordon said even the owners of online platforms have acknowledged that social media was set up in a way as to make addicts out of users.

He called on the government to consider recent laws passed and implemented in Australia which bans access to social media to children under the age of 16.

"I will propose that social media is far more addictive than alcohol. In testimony in (the US) Congress, the giants and the leaders of tech said, 'we create the algorithms specifically to create long-lasting media exposure and engagement and to bring the person back the next time, and the next time, and the next time.'

"They created it to be addictive. And I think following Australia – and many countries are looking at that now – we should be looking at a law to protect our children from social media, the same way we are protecting them from alcohol," Gordon said.

Australian citizens under the age of 16 have been banned from using ten major social media services including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit and streaming platforms Kick and Twitch – all of which are easily and legally accessible in TT by anyone with access to a digital device and data. Australian children cannot set up new accounts while their existing profiles have been deactivated. The ban is the first of its kind and is being monitored by several other countries.

Gordon's comments came two days after Persad-Bissessar made known her government's intention to raise the legal age for alcohol and cannabis consumption to 21 and the legal gambling age to 25.

Delivering a statement during a sitting of the House of Representatives on January 16, Persad-Bissessar said this was being done while also laying the groundwork for a regulated medicinal cannabis industry in TT.

Persad-Bissessar said government is seeking to amend seven pieces of legislation during this parliamentary session aimed at increasing age limits for certain activities.

“For the sale, purchase, possession or consumption of intoxicating liquor or tobacco (we propose) to change that age from 18 to 21. For the sale, purchase, possession or consumption of cannabis from 18 to 21, and in respect of gambling, from 21 to 25."

Persad-Bissessar said the proposed change to the age limit was part of a larger effort to protect young people from early addiction.

At his briefing on January 19, Gordon thanked the government for recent initiatives aimed at reintroducing discipline into society.

"I want to commend the government of TT under the leadership of our prime minister, who have done a few things recently, which have piqued my interest."

Gordon said the recent implementation of discipline around driving – by way of increased fines – has been viewed by many as a harassment or merely as a money-making avenue.

"I see this as a very important lever for nation building. We have become an indisciplined society. And pushing that lever, has forced all of us to come to discipline in a very different way."

On the proposal to increase the age limit on alcohol and gambling, as announced by Persad-Bissessar, Gordon said, "The second thing that they (government) did recently was introduce an age limit for gambling and alcohol, and saying that children under 21 cannot do alcohol and gambling legally.

"And then putting a tax on alcohol for any adult who wants...we not stopping you, but you will pay a premium price if you want to use alcohol, because of its addictive nature."