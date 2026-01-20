Not making this a habit

-

THE EDITOR: I now fondly remember being in my teens and my father giving a lift to someone hitchhiking on the side of the road on evenings. Sometimes I pointed out someone and asked him to stop for them. We didn’t think of that as dangerous then.

Fast forward a few decades. Recently I took a wrong turn and ended up in Aranguez instead of Trincity. I stopped to ask directions from an elderly man who asked for a drop to show me how to pass. I told him my father said don’t stop for strangers, but he said don’t worry I’m safe. I figured the probability of me stopping and asking a random person for directions and him being a murderer or kidnapper was very slim, so I took the chance.

Once in the car, Selwyn told me he was waiting a long time to get a drop to the grocery which was about seven minutes away. He had a limp, which of course affected his mobility. He said he wished he could have stayed for a longer time to show me the way further, and I assured him I would figure it out. I thanked him for his concern and told him perhaps we were meant to help each other.

And isn’t that the truth? But yes, because of the crime situation, alas, I won’t be making this a habit.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail