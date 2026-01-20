National MMA Champs kicks off on January 31

IMMAF head of development director Dr Andrew Moshanov, left, and Warren Gill of TT share a light moment. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Mixed Martial Arts Federation (TT-MMAF) will stage the National Invitational MMA Championship on January 31 at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

The event represents a major development in the country’s continued growth as a regional leader in internationally sanctioned mixed martial arts.

The championship will feature elite amateur athletes from across the Caribbean and South America and will be conducted under the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) amateur rules and championship structure.

Confirmed participating countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia and Venezuela.

According to the federation, the event will place strong emphasis on athlete safety, safeguarding and long term development across youth, junior and senior divisions.

In a statement, TT-MMAF president Jason Fraser said the level of international participation reflects the progress made by the Federation over the past two years in governance, officiating standards and athlete development.

“This level of regional participation confirms TT’s growing reputation as a trusted host for international MMA competition,” Fraser said.

He added that the championship represents the highest international amateur standard under IMMAF and that athlete safety, particularly for youth and junior competitors, remains a priority.

TT’s Warren Gill, who was recently appointed head official for the IMMAF Pan-American Confederation. Gill will supervise the technical and operational execution of the event to ensure full compliance with IMMAF competition, safety and safeguarding protocols.

Gill also serves on the IMMAF international commission for referees and judges. He will be supported by a pool of 30 nationally certified male and female officials, all of whom completed the TT-MMAF national certification course in September 2025.

As part of its regional development initiatives, the federation will also host a Caribbean referees and judges course on January 29 and 30, in TT.

The course will involve 25 participants from across the Caribbean and will be facilitated by Gill.

The TT-MMAF also highlighted several international appointments involving local officials. Gill’s appointments within IMMAF and Fraser’s appointment to the IMMAF ethics commission were cited as indicators of international confidence in the federation’s governance and regulatory standards.

Looking ahead to 2026, TT plans to maintain a strong international presence in MMA, including participation in the Pan American Championships in Mexico from May 1–10, and official representation at the European Championships in Serbia from February 2 to 13.

The federation also called on the public and corporate sector to support the National Invitational MMA Championship, noting that January traditionally presents sponsorship challenges for sport.

TT-MMAF officials stressed that community and corporate support are critical to sustaining athlete development and continued international participation.