Judge had no authority to order probe of NGC audit on cricket board, senior lawyer tells Appeal Court

Dinanath Ramnarine. -

THE Court of Appeal on January 20 reserved its ruling in an appeal and cross-appeal over the governance of cricket in Trinidad and Tobago, including whether a High Court judge was entitled to order an investigation into a leaked audit involving the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board of Control.

The appeal arises from a January 2020 decision by Justice Frank Seepersad, who dismissed most of a legal challenge brought by former West Indies cricketer Dinanath Ramnarine against the TTCB but ordered the board to establish an independent committee to investigate concerns raised in a National Gas Company audit into its financial affairs.

The TTCB appealed that specific order, while Ramnarine has cross-appealed the judge’s findings on the interpretation of the board’s constitution and the eligibility of affiliates to vote in its elections.

In the High Court proceedings, Ramnarine sought to invalidate aspects of the TTCB’s constitution, bar several affiliates and zonal councils from voting because of alleged failures to submit required reports, and compel wide-ranging governance reforms, including fresh elections under court supervision.

Seepersad upheld the validity of the TTCB’s January 2019 executive elections, including the election of president Azim Bassarath, and rejected arguments that affiliates should have been disenfranchised for non-compliance with Article 12 of the constitution, which sets out reporting obligations. He ruled there was “no nexus” between Article 12 compliance and the constitutional right to vote conferred under Article 3.02, holding that any limitation on voting rights would have to be expressly stated.

“The affiliates have a constitutional right to vote at annual general meetings even if there is non-compliance with the reporting requirements,” Seepersad said, adding that courts should be slow to impose implied sanctions not provided for in governing rules.

He also found no substantial irregularities capable of undermining the fairness or outcome of the 2019 poll, noting that even if the affiliates’ votes were excluded, the winning candidate would still have secured a majority.

However, the judge was sharply critical of the TTCB’s failure to address allegations highlighted in an internal NGC audit covering sponsorship funds between 2014 and 2016. While dismissing allegations of fraud or misappropriation, Seepersad said public bodies had a duty of transparency and good administration and that the board’s inaction was inconsistent with its obligation to act in the best interests of cricket.

He ordered the TTCB to appoint a five-member independent committee, including Ramnarine or his representative, to investigate the issues raised in the audit and to circulate its findings to affiliates, zonal councils, and the minister of sport.

At the appeal before Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh and Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Ricky Rahim, on January 20, the judges adopted TTCB’s lead attorney, Fyard Hosein, SC, submissions and speaking note, allowing him to raise his key points.

The TTCB, through Hosein and his team, argued that the judge exceeded his jurisdiction in making the NGC audit investigation order. Hosein said no leave had been sought to review the NGC audit, the audit was an internal document never shared with the TTCB by NGC, and the order was futile because the sponsor had refused to provide the report.

He also submitted that including Ramnarine on any investigative committee would give rise to a real possibility of bias and that the matter was now academic, as TTCB elections were subsequently held in October 2021 and October 2025, both won by Bassarath.

Ramnarine’s attorney, Kiel Taklalsingh, countered that the appeal should still be determined because it raised important public-interest questions about cricket governance and the proper interpretation of Article 12.

“There is a need to clarify Article 12. This is cricket, not a social club. Cricket is indelibly intertwined in West Indian history and TT. It is an important sport in our landscape, and its importance must translate into anxious scrutiny of and compliance with the rules.

“The TTCB is governed by statute, and there are sufficient indicators in the Act and rules that allow for our interpretation of Article 12.”

He argued that affiliates who fail to submit required minutes and financial statements should not be allowed to participate in elections. He described cricket as a sport of national importance deserving of strict compliance with governance rules.

Taklalsingh maintained that the provision of minutes and accounts by affiliates was important to the governance of cricket locally.

“Article 12, at the bare minimum, requires affiliates to produce their minutes and accounts to ensure they are operational and must comply.

“They should not be allowed to participate if there is non-compliance. To cast a vote, there must be strict compliance with the rules.”

“The judge applied the wrong principles to this case. Participation in an election is important, and the rules that open the doorway should be strict.”

According to Taklalsingh, affiliates – which comprise primary and secondary school league organisations, Women’s Cricket Association, Tobago Cricket Association, and umpires and scorers – are represented on the board with 10 votes or two voting positions each, and had a contractual obligation with the TTCB. “By not complying with the rules, you do not get to benefit by having a vote.

“What else can be the consequence of not complying with the rules that promote governance? A signal ought to be sent.”

Taklalsingh also defended the court’s order for an investigation of the NGC audit, saying the judge acted within his supervisory jurisdiction to address serious governance concerns.

“There was sufficient concern in the NGC audit report to justify the order,” he said, adding that the order was not outside of what the TTCB was already empowered to do.

At the end of the hearing, the panel reserved its decision.

Also appearing for the TTCB were Aadam Hosein and Anjali Maharaj, while Vivek Lakhan-Joseph and Rajiv Sochan represented Ramnarine, who was present for the hearing.

The TTCB’s general secretary, attorney Henry Chase, was there for the TTCB at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain.