Holy Faith Convent, Penal – 2026 secondary schools' Panorama champs

Holy Faith Convent, Penal pannists celebrate winning the secondary schools Panorama title at Skinner Park, San Fernando on January 19. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE saying "save the best for last" rang true at the National Schools' Panorama Finals 2026, as students from the Holy Faith Convent, Penal (HFCP) closed the secondary school segment with a champion-winning performance at Skinner Park, San Fernando on the night of January 19.

Performing last at position number ten, the Holy Faith Convent Steel Orchestra impressed with a dynamic arrangement of the 2012 hit Live Yuh Life (Like Yuh Playing Mas) by Kes featuring David Rudder.

The students sealed the title with 274 points, delivering spirited performances before judges and an elated audience.

The winning ensemble was led by captain Amaya Cedeno and vice-captain Kai Cruikshank, with Lydia Seecharan as drill master and Neil Simon serving as music director and arranger.

HFCP's victory continues the school's strong competitive run.

In 2024, the students entered the National Junior Panorama for the first time. They stunned judges with Savannah Grass by Kees Dieffenthaller at the finals in the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, earning a maiden title.

Second place in the 2026 secondary school category went to NAPS Combined Steel Orchestra with 270 points for Peace of Mind, a 2021 hit by Aaron "Voice" St Louis.

NAPS Combined previously won the competition in 2019 and 2023.

Third place went to Presentation College, San Fernando, with 257 points, while Pleasantville finished fourth on 252.

Earlier in the day, St Margaret's Boys' Anglican Primary School successfully defended its National Schools' Panorama title in the primary school category, winning with Year for Love, the 2017 hit by Voice.

This year marked a milestone for the competition, as it was the inaugural occasion that both the primary and secondary school finals were held in south Trinidad, in San Fernando.

In his opening address, Education Minister and San Fernando West MP Dr Michael Dowlath described the event as historic, adding that music teaches, heals, and gives people a voice and identity.

The Education Ministry shared the results on social media the night of January 19.

It said St Margaret's Boys' Anglican School rose to the top in the primary school category with an "outstanding performance that captivated audiences and judges alike."

It added that HFCP delivered "a powerful and polished presentation."

"These victories are a testament to the dedication, discipline and musical excellence of the students, arrangers and supporters who worked tirelessly behind the scenes. The future of pan is shining bright through these young musicians," a Facebook post from the ministry said.

"Let's cheer on these remarkable students as they continue to represent the spirit, culture and rhythm of our nation."