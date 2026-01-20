Go after derelict vehicles on streets

-

THE EDITOR: If the government really wants to make money from delinquent vehicle owners it should go after those who park derelict vehicles on the streets.

It can start with that junk place on the northern side of Grand Bazaar, where derelict vehicles are parked on both the right and left sides of the road, and the median as well.

Some have no tyres, no windscreens, no windows, no engines and are not road-worthy.

A sweep can possibly earn over $50,000 in revenue from just one vehicle.

It is much better than locking down the Macoya market to target vendors.

Unfortunately, this is just wishful thinking on my part. That and a green donkey we will never see.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope