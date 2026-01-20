Gandhi Seva Sangh Inc launches Season for Non-Violence

Mahatma Gandhi. -

THE Gandhi Seva Sangh Inc will launch the Season for Non-Violence from January 31-April 4 where Trinidad and Tobago will once again be invited to "Be the Change!" by entering into a powerful period of reflection, learning and action.

At a time when TT is grappling with crime, interpersonal conflict, anxiety and social fragmentation, this 64-day initiative offers a timely and practical response rooted in values that build both personal resilience and national strength.

A media release said, The Season for Non-Violence is an international grassroots programme developed by the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence and the descendants of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King Jr, two global icons whose lives demonstrated that non-violence is not weakness, but disciplined strength.

In TT, the programme is implemented by the Gandhi Seva Sangh Inc, continuing a long tradition of service, education and moral leadership.

Non-violence is often misunderstood as passive or idealistic. In reality, it is a learned way of thinking, responding and living. In our national context, many acts of violence – whether physical, verbal, emotional or structural – stem from unmanaged anger, unresolved trauma, fear and a lack of tools for healthy conflict resolution. From road rage and domestic disputes to workplace hostility and community violence, the cost is visible in homes, schools and public spaces, the release said.

The Season for Non-Violence addresses a critical gap in society which is the absence of widespread know-how on how to respond non-violently under pressure. When people are equipped with principles and practices that foster self-awareness, empathy, discipline and courage, they are better able to make choices that reduce harm and promote peace –with themselves and extending outward to family, community and nation.

The Season for Non-Violence runs for 64 days, each day focusing on one principle of nonviolence, such as compassion, respect, responsibility, forgiveness, self-control, truth, unity and service.

The programme will be delivered primarily through a daily social media campaign, making it accessible to people across the country and the diaspora. Each day’s post will invite reflection, conversation and action – encouraging participants to apply the principle in their personal lives, relationships and communities.

The release added that this approach recognises a simple truth: national development begins with self development. When individuals grow in emotional intelligence, ethical clarity and nonviolent response, the collective culture shifts. Schools become safer, families become stronger, workplaces become healthier, and communities become more cohesive.

To participate:

Follow and share the Season for Nonviolence TT Facebook Campaign posts from January 31-April 4.

Read and reflect on the daily principle.

Share the posts to extend the message of peace.

Practice the principle in your daily life.

For further info WhatsApp 748-6678, e-mail seasonfornonviolencett@gmail.com or visit Facebook or Instagram at Season for Nonviolence T&T.