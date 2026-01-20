Enjoyable timeat Savannah

Nadia Batson -

THE EDITOR: As a young working woman I look forward to Carnival each year, but, like many others, I don’t always have a lot of disposable income to spend on fetes and events. That’s why my recent experience at the John Cupid Carnival Village and the Flava Food Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah stood out to me in such a positive way.

I visited the John Cupid Village last Friday with friends, as we do every year. I had seen online complaints about the relocation and was unsure about going. Still, we decided to keep the tradition.

What we found was refreshing. The event was free, well-attended, and truly family friendly. From elders to youths, everyone was enjoying themselves. Female soca entertainers like Destra, Patrice Roberts and Nadia Batson delivered strong performances to a packed and energetic crowd. People were dancing, taking photos with Carnival characters, and supporting vendors.

I’ve also visited the Flava Food Village a few times since it opened, and each visit has been enjoyable.

Together, these two villages offer an accessible way to experience Carnival culture in a space many of us already frequent. They allow people and families, especially those on a tight budget, to participate in Carnival without financial pressure.

For that the National Carnival Commission deserves commendation.

ALLISON CHANG

via e-mail