Dr Nicole Solomon joins Children’s Life Fund board

Dr Nicole Solomon -

DR NICOLE SOLOMON, a consultant paediatric nephrologist at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), has been appointed to the the board of management of the Children’s Life Fund Authority (CLFA).

The authority announced her appointment in a news release on January 20.

Solomon, the release said, has extensive experience in the development and delivery of specialised paediatric renal services, including dialysis and transplantation.

It said she has played an integral role in advancing paediatric renal transplantation in TT through her close collaboration with the Transplant Links Community (TLC).

Additionally, Dr Solomon is a lecturer in child health at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, UWI, EWMSC.

In welcoming her to the board, the chairman, Dr Kevon Dindial, said: “I am delighted to welcome Dr Nicole Solomon to our board of management. Her distinguished career in paediatric nephrology and deep commitment to advancing children’s health align with the CLFA’s mission and future direction. Dr Solomon brings a thoughtful, compassionate perspective and her insight will be instrumental as we shape innovative, child-centred solutions for the communities we serve.”

CLFA’s chief executive officer, Vernessar Cummings, added, “We are pleased to welcome Dr Solomon to the CLFA’s board of management. Her expertise and commitment to public service and advancing care for children will further enhance the impact of our work across the communities we serve.”

Other members of the CLFA’s board are: chairman – Dr Kevon Dindial; directors: Matthew Allahar, Dianne Baker-Henry, Nabila Greene, Dr Rajindra Parag, Afeisha Sampson and Stephanie Toolsie.