Canadian tourist assaulted, robbed in Tobago

- File photo

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Tourism, Culture,​ Antiqui​ties and Transportation has issued a strong condemnation following the assault and robbery of a Canadian visitor in Tobago.

According to a news release, a 21-year-old Canadian tourist holidaying at Irasmus Cove, Parlatuvier was assaulted and robbed on January 16.

Police reported that the victim, a student from Toronto, was at Back Bay Beach, Rabbit Lane, Plymouth, with his wife around 1 pm when he placed a black waste bag on the sand. The bag contained a vehicle key for a car (PDX 2852), a knife valued at CAD$40 ($195.8), lip balm, a black Google Pixel phone valued at CAD$500 ($2,448), a wallet with credit cards, Canadian driver’s licence, and $400 TT currency.

Two men reportedly approached the bag, one about six feet tall, wearing shorts, a jersey, and a white face mask, and the other about 5 ft 10 in. They grabbed the bag and fled.

The victim pursued the men, but the masked assailant turned and struck him on the head with a piece of wood, causing a bleeding wound. The tourist continued the chase briefly but the suspects escaped into a nearby bushy area.

In a media release on January 17, the division described the event as an isolated incident and expressed deep concern regarding the report.

"Officials have extended their thoughts and best wishes to the visitor and his family for a speedy recovery. The matter has been formally reported to the TT Police Service (TTPS), and the division has expressed confidence that law enforcement authorities are treating the investigation with high priority."

The Division emphasised that the safety and well-being of residents and visitors remain a top priority.

"To support this, the division is actively promoting the use of the Safe Tobago mobile application. This platform facilitates real-time awareness and incident reporting, serving to complement the work of security agencies and reinforce the island's safety framework."

It is encouraging visitors to exercise general personal safety precautions, the statement clarified that responsibility for the crime rests solely with the perpetrators.

The division said it continues to collaborate with tourism stakeholders and security agencies to maintain Tobago’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.