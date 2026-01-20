Body found in San Raphael believed to be missing man

AN autopsy is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on the body of a man found on the roadside in San Raphael over the weekend.

The victim is believed to be 25-year-old Jamal Rampersad of Lothians Road, Princes Town.

He was last seen alive on January 14 at a bar in Curepe with a woman he reportedly met on social media.

Hours later, around 11.30 pm, when he failed to return home and all calls and messages to his cellphone went unanswered, relatives became concerned.

A missing person’s report was made to the police, and his body was found on January 17.

Investigations are ongoing.