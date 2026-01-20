Alcon, Trinidad Eye Hospital bring free eye care to communities

Alcon and Trinidad Eye Hospital (TEH) are bringing free eye care to communities across TT through its Alcon in Motion initiative. -

A media release said, Alcon has partnered with TEH to deliver a series of free community eye screening events across TT, increasing access to early detection and prevention of eye conditions and education about eye health.

The collaboration kicked off in November 2025 at the Diego Martin Public Library and upcoming screenings will take place in Arima, Couva, Point Fortin and Tobago from January to April bringing essential eye care directly to communities.

Each event will be staffed by TEH’s trained eye care professionals, who provide comprehensive screenings at no cost. Beyond the screenings, the initiative offers patient aftercare, including prescription glasses when clinically necessary and free follow-up appointments at TEH for patients requiring further assessment or treatment, the release said.

“At Alcon, we believe that vision care should be accessible to everyone,” said Majella Joseph. “Through our partnership with Trinidad Eye Hospital, we are helping communities identify potential eye health issues early, while providing the support needed to manage and treat them.”

Dr Ronnie Bhola of TEH added, “This partnership allows us to extend the reach of quality eye care to communities that may face barriers in accessing clinical services. By combining Alcon’s global expertise with our local clinical experience, we are helping to prevent vision loss and promote long-term eye health.”

For more info on upcoming screenings, visit the Trinidad Eye Hospital or Bryden Pi Facebook pages or contact Jason Marcano at 730-2541.