Aboud calls for consultation on workplace reform measures

Gary Aboud. - File photo

MODE ALIVE CEO Gary Aboud is calling on the government to consult with the private sector before implementing proposed workplace reforms, as he said the proposed legislation must be consultative, data-driven, and designed in partnership with those who will be expected to implement and fund it.

In a release on January 19, he said the proposed workplace reforms announced by the Prime Minister, such as paid breastfeeding breaks, stronger protections against discrimination, a ban on pregnancy testing, guaranteed job return after parental leave, shifting the burden of proof onto employers, full protection for contract workers, fast-tracking Industrial Court cases, and removing limits on maternity benefits, may produce the opposite effect without careful consultation and design.

He asked what was the cause of this “sudden knee-jerk reaction. “Is TT experiencing a population decline? If so, what are the underlying causes? Is it that the cost of living has become prohibitive, inflation is relentless, taxes are increasing, childcare is limited, and hospitals are already overstretched in providing maternal and infant care?

“If these are the realities, then we must question whether layering additional obligations onto employers without addressing these root causes simply shifts the burden rather than solving the problem.”

Aboud said the public sector is insulated to a large extent as salaries and benefits are funded by the public purse, but the private sector operates very differently.

“Small and medium-sized businesses must generate revenue, manage risk, and survive in a predatorial economic environment. Can small businesses realistically absorb the cumulative cost of these measures? Without careful consultation and design, well-intentioned policies risk producing the opposite effect: discouraging the hiring of women of childbearing age, not out of malice, but out of economic survival. That would be a tragic and unintended consequence.”

He said the apparent absence of meaningful public consultation is concerning. “Why was the business community not invited to the table? Why were employers, chambers of commerce, and small business owners not asked to share data, ideas, and workable solutions? At this time, when the economy is uncertain, our private sector is being called upon to grow the economy, create jobs, and sustain the national treasury. It is counterproductive to impose additional costs without dialogue. You cannot tax or regulate a country into prosperity; that defies economic logic.”

Aboud said Mode Alive had gone beyond legal requirements in introducing additional benefits for long-serving team members. He said these included paid paternity leave, an extra month of paid maternity leave, paid weekly mothering time after return to work, paid breastfeeding breaks, a baby products subsidy, and a feminine hygiene products subsidy.

“We do this not out of compulsion but rather because we value our team.

“What we ask for, respectfully, is balance. Social progress must be paired with economic realism. Legislation of this magnitude must be consultative, data-driven, and designed in partnership with those who will be expected to implement and fund it.

“Let us build a TT that supports families without breaking young and striving businesses. These goals are not mutually exclusive, but they require dialogue, not declarations!”