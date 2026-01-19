Woman seeks closure 7 years after mother's murder

Angela McKenzie, killed in Siparia in 2019. -

ALMOST seven years after the brutal slaying of her mother, a woman says she intends to offer her mother's name in prayers for the dead at church, as she continues to seek closure in a case that remains unsolved.

Carolyn McKenzie, the daughter of Angela Elizabeth McKenzie, 64, who was chopped to death at her home in Siparia, said the anniversary of the murder remains painful for her family.

"I do not like to relive this, but this year is seven years since the murder, and the family has no closure. There are too many unsolved crimes in this country. I want closure for my mother. I want to get to the bottom of this," Carolyn said.

Her mother was murdered on January 30, 2019, at her home in a forested area off Quinam Road, Siparia.

McKenzie's body was found in the front yard with multiple chop wounds, injuries so severe that they had almost severed her neck.

Investigators also found a trail of blood inside the house, leading police and relatives to believe the attack began indoors before moving outside. According to her daughter, "from the look of things, nothing was taken from the house."

As the death anniversary approaches, Carolyn told Newsday that by the gesture of offering her mother's name, she hopes it will bring some comfort, even as questions surrounding the murder remain unanswered.

McKenzie, the mother of five, lived alone and was an active farmer and a devoted member of the La Divina Pastora RC Church in Siparia.

Carolyn added that sometime ago, she just started bawling her eyes out thinking about her mother.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three said the case is ongoing.