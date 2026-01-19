The loneliness of Kamla Persad-Bissessar

THE MORE things change, the more they stay the same, as a wise man once said. In TT’s case, that means 2026 has started in much the same way as 2025: with the nation wrapped in the warm embrace of a state of emergency, anxiously waiting to see what effect Donald Trump will have on its relations with Venezuela (and more precisely, certain Venezuelan gas fields).

Of course, “waiting to see what Donald Trump will do” has a very different feeling to it in January 2026 than it did 12 months ago. Back in 2025, it was possible to claim that Trump was instinctively an old-fashioned American isolationist, inclined to withdraw the USA from its tangled web of international treaties and alliances to avoid distraction from his America First agenda.

Today, the most persuasive description of Trump’s approach to foreign policy belongs to the New Yorker’s Susan B Glasser: “This is not an America First foreign policy,” she advised recently. “It is a kind of narcissistic unilateralism that we’re seeing from Donald Trump – a doctrine of I can do whatever I want, whenever I want it, wherever I want to do it.”

Which is a pretty neat summation of a chaotic, impulsive assault on long-standing norms of international law that has, so far, included (deep breath): summary executions of alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific; kidnapping the Venezuelan president and his wife; forcing the interim government of Venezuela to sell oil to the USA and stashing the revenue in offshore accounts based in Qatar; repeatedly threatening to annex Greenland; threatening to attack Iran; threatening to attack Colombia; threatening to send troops into Mexico (to attack drug cartels); withdrawing the US from 66 international organisations in one day, including the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change; and accepting numerous lavish gifts from foreign leaders, including a Boeing 747 from the government of Qatar and the Nobel Peace Prize medal awarded to exiled Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado.

Just trying to write it all down is exhausting.

Almost as exhausting as trying to keep up with the tortuous contrivances TT’s government ministers must follow in their ongoing quest to avoid saying anything meaningful about whatever the US is doing on our doorstep.

Foreign Minister Sean Sobers is asked who TT recognises as the leader of Venezuela. He deflects effortlessly: “As it pertains to that particular question, I really don’t think it arises.”

Attorney General John Jeremie assures TT that US strikes against small boats in the Caribbean Sea are consistent with international law. Who told you this, and how did they convince you that it’s fine to bomb boats if you suspect they are carrying cocaine? Mr Jeremie declines to provide any further information.

The worst thing any prospective US ally can do right now is get trapped into trying to make sense of America’s nonsense. The US itself can’t keep its story straight.

The American interest in Venezuela was about narco-trafficking, then oil, and now seems to fit into a larger project that more or less amounts to the subordination of the entire Western Hemisphere.

To stay true to her professed allegiance to America’s will, Kamla Persad-Bissessar must send out her ministers to deflect and dodge, while she invariably sends her regrets for being unable to attend yet another press conference.

Devotion to the Trump cause has seen her declared persona non grata by the regime that still appears to be running Venezuela. And she so aggressively isolated TT from Caricom – in the service of aligning with the American view of the region – that she had to assure the nation that there were no active plans to withdraw from the organisation.

And the reward to date: the USA hasn’t suspended Green Card and H1-B processing for TT citizens. It’s not nothing, but a PM who has invested so much political capital in supporting the Trump administration is surely expecting a little more in return.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar clearly believes that it is in TT’s best interest to fall in with Trump’s vision of America as the overlord of the Western Hemisphere. Right or wrong, to date, she hasn’t really cost her country anything – the Venezuela gas deals were inherently precarious and seem to always have been destined for a massive reset once Trump assumed office.

But her own reputation and legacy are at stake. It will be a long and lonely term in office if her big bet on Donald Trump doesn’t pay off.