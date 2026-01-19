Santa Flora motorcyclist dies after crash

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

MOTORCYCLIST Kenny Logan, 55, succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident in Santa Flora, almost a week earlier.

Logan died while undergoing treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital's intensive care unit on January 17.

The driver of the Nissan Wingroad, whose vehicle Logan collided with, told police he had pulled into his driveway along the Santa Flora Road around 2 pm on January 11, waiting for his gate to open, when the motorcyclist apparently lost control of his white Kawasaki bike and collided with the rear of his car and was thrown some 40 feet away.

He was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility in critical condition before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.