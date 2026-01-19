Sando special needs school hit by fifth burglary

- File photo

AUTISM Services of Trinidad South Support Group centre director Cherry-Ann Ramkissoon is expressing disappointment after the school for special needs students was hit with its fifth burglary since 2018 on the morning of January 19.

"This is depressing us. We are frustrated with the situation now," Ramkissoon told Newsday.

She said she received a call around 7 am on January 19 informing her that it appeared that intruders were at the school on Circular Road, San Fernando. Arriving around 8 am, she said she noticed the back door was open and the interior cameras were not functioning. Staying outside the building, she said she contacted the police, who arrived shortly after. In total, she said the masterminds behind the attack left with $80 and a television.

The school opened its doors in 2013 and has been facing a string of five burglaries since 2018, resulting in losses Ramkissoon estimated to be over $50,000.

"The first time, they came they took everything that had an electrical cord. It was around Christmas time and...we just purchased snacks at PriceSmart and they went with every single thing we had. They went with the speakers. It's just too much. It's too much to be dealing with. There is nothing here. This is a special needs school. What do you all want? Sometimes, if we have a little function, like we have a little fundraiser and they see movements up the hill here, like we put up a tent and movement, we have to be careful because they coming in the night so it is very disheartening."

The last burglary, she said, was around 2023, during which the thieves practically stripped out their air conditioning units.

However, she does not believe the school is being targeted specifically or that it's the same culprits. For one, she said the recent break-in was more methodical and carefully thought out.

"This break-in didn't feel like if it's a...piper or something like that. To me, it was well-organised because they came with bolt cutters. They wear gloves. Their faces were probably well covered. They didn't mash up and destroy like the rest of times, except for the back door."

With a school population of 52 students and around eight staffers, Ramkissoon was grateful they've never had a robbery in broad daylight. However, she said teachers no longer feel safe and are hesitant to provide after-care until around 5 pm, which would disadvantage at least eight students and their parents.

"Some of the parents do need us to stay here to take care of the children."

She commended the police service for a prompt response on January 19. Believing there was nothing anyone could do to help the school, she said the management would now have to explore how it could beef up security at the compound.

However, with its funding coming from parents who are mainly middle to low-income, Ramkissoon said it would be financially difficult, but it would have to be done to ensure safety.