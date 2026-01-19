Relatives of Beetham men allegedly beaten in police traffic stop demand investigation

The Besson Street Police Station. - File photo

RELATIVES of two men from Beetham Gardens are calling for an immediate investigation into the conduct of several police officers who allegedly beat the men during a traffic stop and then prolonged their detention at a Port of Spain police station over the weekend, denying them their right to access bail.

The families want the police service’s Professional Standards Bureau, the Police Complaints Authority and the government to probe what they described as excessive force and abuse of authority, stemming from the incident on January 17.

According to information provided to Newsday, the men were stopped by police on Piccadilly Street on Saturday afternoon while driving home from work. Relatives and eyewitnesses said the men were beaten in full view of residents after officers searched their vehicle.

Witnesses said one officer began cursing at the men. When one of the men objected, saying the officer should not speak to them in that manner because of his uniform, the officer allegedly rushed him and began assaulting him.

A second man, described as the elder of the two, was also allegedly attacked while attempting to calm the situation. Witnesses said officers forced him to the ground, placed a knee on his chest, stamped on him and kicked him in the head.

Newsday was told one man was beaten with a baton until it bent, while another was struck with a police officer’s gun. Both men were later taken to hospital for medical treatment.

It was further alleged that some of the officers involved were “new recruits”, while relatives believe the men were targeted because they are from Beetham Gardens.

After the arrest, relatives said they were given conflicting information at the Besson Street Police Station. They were reportedly told at different times that the men had been charged and were being processed, but said they were denied access to station bail.

The denial came despite recent changes to the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act, which allow justices of the peace to grant station bail for indictable offences. In October 2025, the High Court struck down a government policy that had removed that authority, and in November 2025, Attorney General John Jeremie piloted amendments to the AJIPA and the Bail Act expanding JPs’ powers to grant station bail and authorise search warrants.

Although relatives were told the men had been charged with resisting arrest, obscene language and assault, checks revealed that the relevant documents were only uploaded to the Judiciary’s portal by police at 1.04 pm on January 19. The men are expected to appear in court on January 20.

Witnesses to the incident, which has since gone viral in videos on social media, also alleged they were later visited by police officers who demanded they delete any video footage of the encounter.

Attorney Terry Boyer is representing the two men and their families. Relatives said they intend to make a formal complaint to the Police Complaints Authority and are seeking accountability for what they described as a serious abuse of police power.