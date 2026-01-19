Primary Schools’ Panorama champs unseated

Supporters enjoy one of the performances at the Schools’ Panorama finals. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

DEFENDING champions in the National Primary Schools' Panorama competition San Fernando Boys’ RC School's Sando Boys' Steel was unseated by St Margaret's Boys' Anglican, who won with a 14-point lead, scoring 279.

St Margaret's Boys' Anglican triumphed with their rendition of Voice's Year for Love.

Sando Boys' Steel's rendition of Explainer's Lorraine gained them 265 points for third place, being edged out of second position by one point by Febeau Government Primary School's rendition of Voice's Too Own Way.

At the opening ceremony, Minister of Education and San Fernando West MP Dr Michael Dowlath said that while the event was a competition, just participating in it was a victory for students, tutors, teachers and parents.

"Even though you are competing, you're making history. Not only by performing in an event in a historic location, but students, you are carrying forward a legacy that belongs to all of us in TT."

He emphasised the importance of music in children's development by strengthening critical thinking, improving literacy and building discipline and teamwork. This is why he said the Ministry of Education is committed to expanding education in the arts.

Bringing greetings on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Community Development, permanent secretary Gwyneth Morris-Alexander reiterated the importance of the steel pan on TT's identity, as she described it as a powerful symbol of the country's resilience and creativity.

"What began as innovation under adversity has become one of TT's biggest contributions to the world. To see this legacy carried forward by our young people is both encouraging and inspiring."

She added, "To our students, as you perform today, know that you're not only competing, you are preserving a legacy and shaping our future."

Describing this year's historic moving of the competition out of the Queen's Park Savannah to Skinner Park as one that "made sense," San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris pledged his support for any initiative that benefited children.

"Skinner Park is a new experience for everyone. As you would know, we are in a brand new facility and certainly, Minister, I vow to always work with you when it comes to the children of TT."

Curriculum Planning and Development Division Director Anna Singh thanked parents and students for participating in the event.

Last year, Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East’s BATCE Steel topped the secondary schools' competition with their rendition of Voice's Trinidad Sweet. St Francois Girls College and Naparima Girls'/Boys' Combined placed second.

San Fernando Boys’ RC School's Sando Boys' Steel topped last year's primary schools' competition with their rendition of Winston “Shadow” Bailey's Dingolay.

They were followed by St Margaret's Boys' Anglican in second and Febeau Government Primary Steel Orchestra in third.

Primary Schools’ Panorama results:

1 St Margaret's Boys' Anglican School – 279 points

2 Febeau Government Primary School – 266 points

3 San Fernando Boys' RC School – 265 points

4 St Paul's Anglican Primary – 262 points

5 Guaico Presbyterian School – 257 points

6 Escallier Anglican Primary – 254 points

7 Barataria Anglican Primary, Nelson Street Boys' RC, Success RC Primary – 242 points

11 Bethlehem Boys’ and Girls’ RC Primary – 235 points

12 Morvant Anglican Steel Orchestra – 232 points