Newsday's winding-up petition adjourned to January 23

NEWSDAY’s winding-up petition to cease business after more than three decades has been adjourned to January 23.

At a brief hearing on January 19, attorneys for Daily News Ltd, publishers of Newsday, sought an adjournment from presiding judge, Justice Marissa Robertson, to comply with the statutory seven-day period set out in the rules for the winding up of a company in keeping with provisions of the Companies Act.

Attorney Gregory Pantin said the petition, which was filed in the High Court on December 31, was gazetted on January 15, “later than we were trying to arrange.”

Under the rules, petitions must be advertised seven clear days before the date of the hearing, once in the Gazette and once in at least one local daily newspaper.

Pantin said it was for this reason, the company was unable to file its certificate of compliance with the court and asked for the adjournment, after which, he said, the court can hear the petition.

He also noted that the company received no notices from anyone intending to attend Monday’s hearing. The gazetted notice invited any creditor or contributory of the company, desirous of supporting or opposing the making of an order to be wound up, to appear at the hearing, with or without an attorney.

After conferring with her schedule, Justice Robertson adjourned the hearing for January 23 at 10 am.

Founded on September 20, 1993, Newsday was the youngest of the country’s three daily newspapers.

Also appearing for the company was attorney Miguel Vasquez of Hamel-Smith and Co.