N Touch
News

Junior Panorama champs crowned

A smiling member of Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra plays the bass during their winning performance. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
A smiling member of Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra plays the bass during their winning performance. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

ST FRANCOIS Valley Stars emerged as the winner of the new Pan Trinbago under-19 category in the January 18 Junior Panorama.

The event, held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, saw a number of secondary school bands formed into junior bands, participating.

First Citizens Supernovas Youth Steel Orchestra performs Jamtown. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The schools opted out of the National Schools Panorama due to it moving to Skinner Park, San Fernando. The schools then said it was too short a timeframe to allow for their participation in the schools Panorama.

A Fonclaire Juniors Steel Orchestra plays the pan. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

On January 18, ten bands competed in that category, with BATCE (Bishop Anstey Trinity College East) Steel placing second and Sapphonic Steel placing third.

A tiny tot performs with Uptown Fascinators Youth Orchestra. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

In the under-21 category, Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra walked away with the winning title while BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra placed second and T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps Youth Steel Orchestra and First Citizens Supernovas Youth Steel Orchestra tied for third.

Comments

"Junior Panorama champs crowned"

More in this section