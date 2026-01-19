Junior Panorama champs crowned

A smiling member of Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra plays the bass during their winning performance. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

ST FRANCOIS Valley Stars emerged as the winner of the new Pan Trinbago under-19 category in the January 18 Junior Panorama.

The event, held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, saw a number of secondary school bands formed into junior bands, participating.

The schools opted out of the National Schools Panorama due to it moving to Skinner Park, San Fernando. The schools then said it was too short a timeframe to allow for their participation in the schools Panorama.

On January 18, ten bands competed in that category, with BATCE (Bishop Anstey Trinity College East) Steel placing second and Sapphonic Steel placing third.

In the under-21 category, Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra walked away with the winning title while BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra placed second and T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps Youth Steel Orchestra and First Citizens Supernovas Youth Steel Orchestra tied for third.