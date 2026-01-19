JSC's discuss youth, criminal activity, credit unions

Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath. - File photo

THE Parliament's Social Services and Public Administration Joint Select Committee (JSC) will hold a public inquiry into the effectiveness of sporting programmes in diverting vulnerable youths from delinquency and criminal activity in Trinidad and Tobago.

The inquiry will take place at the Cabildo Building, Port of Spain on January 21 at 10 am.

The committee is chaired by Independent Senator Dr Desiree Murray. Other members include Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen, Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga and Opposition Senator Melanie Roberts-Ragdman.

On January 23, the Finance and Legal Affairs JSC will meet at the same venue at 10.15 am to hold a public inquiry into the supervisory and prudential oversight of credit unions. This committee is chaired by Independent Senator Dr Marlene Attzs. Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj and San Fernando East MP Brian Manning are two of the other seven members of this JSC.

The Senate will debate the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations-ZOSO) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Bill 2026, Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2026 and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) (Amendment) Bill 2026 when it sits at the Red House, Port of Spain on January 20 from 1.30 pm.

All three bills were passed in the House of Representatives on January 16.