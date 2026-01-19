Garbage crisis in Maloney Gardens a public health risk

The mound of garbage at Maloney Gardens. - Photo courtesy MP for Trincity/Maloney

MP for Trincity/Maloney Camille Robinson has described the ongoing garbage collection problems at Maloney Gardens as serious, unacceptable and a growing public health risk. Robinson-Regis said she has forcefully raised the issue with the relevant authorities and is demanding urgent clean up and proper sanitation.

In a media release sent on January 19, Robinson said the situation, particularly in the car parks serving the apartment building at apartment 21, has deteriorated to an untenable level, with piles of uncollected garbage creating unsanitary conditions and a putrid stench.

She warned the accumulation of waste poses a serious threat to residents, especially children, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. She insists no community should be expected to live under such circumstances.

Robinson-Regis said she has formally raised the matter with the minister responsible, while Councillor Stephan Wattley has also engaged the relevant authorities. Both, she said, have made it clear waste removal and proper cleaning of the affected areas are not optional.

“Responsibility for garbage removal and sanitation rests with the appropriate agencies, and we have demanded that this responsibility be met urgently and fully,” Robinson-Regis said.

She added she has requested a clear timeline for resolution and will provide residents with updates once a response is received. Robinson acknowledged residents’ frustration, saying she shares their concerns and has communicated in the strongest terms that the situation cannot continue.

In the meantime, she urged residents to report specific problem areas to her constituency office so that they can be promptly escalated.

Robinson-Regis also thanked sanitation workers of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation for intervening to assist when large quantities of garbage were left behind. However, she stressed the responsibility does not lie with the corporation.

She assured residents she remains committed to advocating on their behalf and will continue pressing the authorities until the issue is resolved, adding safeguarding the health and well-being of the Maloney Gardens community remains her priority.