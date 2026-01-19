Cops’ coastline clean-up clears over 12 tonnes of garbage

Participants in the beach clean-up in the Carenage district on January 18. - Photo courtesy TTPS

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Coastal and Air Support Unit on January 18 took part in a large-scale coastal beach clean-up in the Carenage District, covering Tembladora Coastline, Williams Bay, and St Peter’s Bay.

The initiative, a partnership with stakeholders and community volunteers, took place between 7 am and noon.

In a news release on January 18, the TTPS said it marked the first of 12 community and public safety events planned by the Coastal and Air Support Unit for 2026, “with a strong emphasis on public safety, crime prevention, and meaningful community engagement.”

It said over the course of the exercise, more than 140 bags of waste were removed, including discarded wood, metal, tyres, single-use plastic bottles and containers, and Styrofoam, amounting to over 12 volumetric tonnes of debris removed from the coastline.

Among the stakeholders were the British High Commission, represented by Jennifer Aoo Rogers, the Island Property Owners Association, Marine Services Association, the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism, members of the visiting yachting and cruising community, Chaguaramas Development Authority and the Diego Martin Borough Corporation.

Sponsors and partners included Northern Outdoor and Tactical, Ocean Imports Caribbean, Henry’s Mini Mart and Transportation, Assistant Superintendent of Municipal Police Surendra Sagramsingh, and Gregory Reece of Trinidad Dental, “whose contributions assisted with logistics and volunteer support.”

Officers noted that environmental protection and public safety are closely linked, emphasising that clean and well maintained coastal areas reduce hazards, discourage illegal dumping, and enhance maritime security.

The TTPS Coastal and Air Support Unit, the release said remains committed to a holistic approach to policing, combining enforcement, prevention, and community partnership to safeguard TT’s coastlines for present and future generations.

The release said the clean-up was mandated by the Commissioner of Police, Allister Guevarro, and was strategically co-ordinated by Deputy Commissioner of Police – operations Suzette Martin and Assistant Commissioner of Police – tactical support Collis Hazel.

The operation was executed by ASP Ag Rawle Ramharack, Insp Ronny Rampallard (Air Support Unit), and Insp Ricardo Matas (Coastal Support Unit). Senior officers, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Collis Hazel, Supt Lal, Court and Process Branch, Ag ASP Ramharack CASU, Insp Ronny Rampallard ASU and Insp Ricardo Matas CSU were present and actively participated in the initiative.