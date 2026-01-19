Chinese businessman killed at workplace in Ste Madeleine

- File photo

ROBBERY is suspected in the murder of a 49-year-old businessman over the weekend at his workplace in Ste Madeleine.

The body of Xhi Li Li, owner of Yue Hua Chinese Rest and Bar, was found behind the counter in a foetal position. He lived along the Manahambre Road, Ste Madeleine.

According to police, around 11.50 pm on January 18, a customer went to the business place at the corner of Manahambre Road and M2 Ring Road to buy something through an opening in the front door from which Li would sell after locking up.

Through the opening, the customer saw a huge amount of blood across the floor of the restaurant, leading behind the counter and out of view.

Fearing the worst, the customer alerted the nearby Ste Madeleine Police Station, and officers responded.

The officers observed the front door open and blood on the floor.

The officers followed the blood trail and found the body behind the counter, where they found the body with both hands and feet together at the wrist and ankles by duct tape, and there was blood about the head and face.

A wooden baton, smeared with blood, was nearby

The police retrieved a blue bandana with blood and a gold hoop earring.

Insp Ragbir, Sgt Singh, W/Sgt Jules, together with WPCs Thomas and Nysus, PCs Mohammed, Young, Ramdhanee, Madhoo, and other officers of the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, responded.

DMO Dr Julien Legendre viewed and ordered the removal of the body to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital for safekeeping, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

No arrests have been made, and WPC George is leading the investigation.