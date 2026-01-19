Archbishop wants laws to protect children: 'Social media more addictive than alcohol'

ARCHBISHOP Charles Jason Gordon is calling for laws to protect children from the dangers of social media saying that certain online platforms were more addictive than alcohol.

Speaking at a press conference on January 19, Gordon said even the owners of online platforms have acknowledged that social media was set up in a way as to make addicts out of users.

He called on the government to consider recent laws passed and implemented in Australia which bans access to social media to children under the age of 16.

"I will propose that social media is far more addictive than alcohol. In testimony in (the US) Congress, the giants and the leaders of tech said, 'we create the algorithms specifically to create long-lasting media exposure and engagement and to bring the person back the next time, and the next time, and the next time.'

"They created it to be addictive. And I think following Australia – and many countries are looking at that now – we should be looking at a law to protect our children from social media, the same way we are protecting them from alcohol," Gordon said.

His comments came two days after Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar made known her government's intention to raise the legal age for alcohol and cannabis consumption to 21 and the legal gambling age to 25.

Delivering a statement during the sitting of the House of Representatives, Persad-Bissessar said this was being done while also laying the groundwork for a regulated medicinal cannabis industry in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking on January 16, Persad-Bissessar said government is seeking to amend seven pieces of legislation during this Parliamentary session aimed at increasing age limits for certain activities.

“For the sale, purchase, possession or consumption of intoxicating liquor or tobacco (we propose) to change that age from 18 to 21. For the sale, purchase, possession or consumption of cannabis from 18 to 21, and in respect of gambling, from 21 to 25,” she told the Lower House.

The prime minister said the proposed change to the age limit was part of a larger effort to protect young people from early addiction.

Aussie children banned

Australian citizens under the age of 16 have been banned from using ten major social media services including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit and streaming platforms Kick and Twitch – all of which are easily and legally accessible in TT by anyone with access to a digital device and data.

Australian children cannot set up new accounts while their existing profiles have been deactivated. The ban is the first of its kind and is being monitored by several other countries.

So why such an action by Prime Minister Anthony Norman Albanese and his Australian government?

Well, Albanese has said this ban will reduce the negative impact of social media's "design features that encourage (young people) to spend more time on screens, while also serving up content that can harm their health and wellbeing."

A study commissioned by the Australian government earlier in 2025, found that 96 per cent of children aged 10-15 used social media, and that seven out of 10 of them had been exposed to harmful content. This included misogynistic and violent material as well as content promoting eating disorders and suicide.

International media reports said the Australian government assesses potential sites against three main criteria:

* Whether the platform's sole or "significant purpose" is to enable online social interaction between two or more users;

* Whether it allows users to interact with some or all other users and;

* Whether it allows users to post material

Archbishop thanks govt

At his press conference on January 19, Gordon thanked the government for recent initiatives aimed at reintroducing discipline into society.

"I want to commend the government of TT under the leadership of our prime minister, who have done a few things recently, which have piqued my interest."

Gordon said the recent implementation of discipline around driving – by way of increased fines – has been viewed by many as a harassment or merely as a money-making avenue.

"I see this as a very important lever for national building. We have become an indisciplined society. And pushing that lever, has forced all of us to come to discipline in a very different way."

On the proposal to increase the age limit on alcohol and gambling, as announced by Persad-Bissessar, Gordon said, "The second thing that they (government) did recently was introduce an age limit for gambling and alcohol, and saying that children under 21 cannot do alcohol and gambling legally.

"And then putting a tax on alcohol for any adult who wants...we not stopping you, but you will pay a premium price if you want to use alcohol, because of its addictive nature."