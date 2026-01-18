West Indies Under-19s bruised at World Cup

Jewel Andrew of West Indies bats during the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 match between West Indies and Afghanistan at HP Oval on January 18 in Windhoek, Namibia. (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) -

WINDHOEK: Afghanistan delivered a powerful, all-round performance to crush the West Indies by 138 runs in their ICC Under-19 World Cup clash on January 18, securing their place in the Super-Six stage of the tournament in emphatic fashion.

The contest was always going to be the trickiest one for the regional side against a confident Afghan side that came off a morale-boosting victory over South Africa in their opneing fixture.

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, Afghanistan’s innings was built on a series of strong partnerships.

Openers Khalid Ahmadzai and Osman Sadat laid a solid platform with 86 runs after the pair weathered the early threat from seamers Jakeem Pollard and Shaquan Belle.

The West Indies found a brief spark through spinner Vitel Lawes, who broke the stand and ripped through the middle order with two quick wickets to leave Afghanistan at 110 for three in the 26th over.

Lawes first got Ahmadzai caught by Tanez Francis for 34, before getting one to spin back and rattle the stumps of Faisal Shinodza for four.

Lawes then induced an aerial drive from Uzaiullah Niazai, who was caught by a diving Jonathan van Lange for 12.

However, any hopes of a Caribbean resurgence were snuffed out by a decisive 77-run partnership between Captain Mehboob Khan and the composed Sadat.

The pair drove, pulled and swept their way to well-deserved half-centuries, although Mehboob could count himself lucky after he was put down earlier by wicket-keeper Jewel Andrew.

Sadat anchored the innings with a top score of 88, while Khan provided vital stability with 86, steering Afghanistan to a competitive total of 262 for six from their 50 overs.

Lawes and fellow bowler Pollard shared six wickets between them for the West Indies.

The Afghan reply with the ball was immediate and devastating. Their combined pace and spin attack ripped through the top order, reducing the West Indies to a perilous state with three wickets lost inside the first five overs.

Opener Francis looked in touch after a sweet extra cover drive, but when he got to nine, he swept at the off-spinner Zadran and was well-caught in the deep.

Zadran was once again in the thick of things. This time, opener Zachary Carter had a big swipe across the line and was castled for three.

The off-spinner was having so much fun at this time that he decided to produce another peach of a delivery to rattle the off-stump of captain Joshua Dorne for a duck.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Andrew mounted a lone act of defiance, battling to a resilient half-century, but found no ally at the other end as wickets fell consistently.

Andrew looked imperious with his driving, as the right-hander showed his class with four fours and three sixes in his 70-ball knock of 57.

But the disciplined Afghan bowlers maintained a stranglehold and pegged away at wickets, with Nooristani Omarzai leading a clinical display.

Omarzai was the standout, claiming an impressive four-wicket haul, while Wahidullah Zadran and Khatir Stanikzai chipped in with three wickets apiece. The West Indies innings crumbled for a mere 124 in the 32nd over.

With this commanding victory, Afghanistan advance confidently to the Super Six. They will next face Tanzania on January 21. The West Indies, meanwhile, must regroup quickly for a crucial encounter against South Africa on January 22. CMC

Summarised scores:

AFGHANISTAN 262/6 (50 overs) (Osman Sadat 88, Mahboob Khan 86, Khalid Ahmadzai 34; Jakeem Pollard 3/39, Vitel Lawes 3/48) vs WEST INDIES 124 (33.2 overs) (Jewel Andrew 57, Jakeem Pollard 11 not out; Nooristani Omarzai 4/16, Khatir Stanikzai 3/20, Wahidullah Zadran 3/36). Afghanistan won by 138 runs.