West Indies bowl off T20 series against Afghanistan

Brandon King - AP PHOTO

DUBAI: With the ICC T20 World Cup looming on the horizon, the West Indies launch their final preparatory series against a dangerous Afghanistan side in Dubai on January 19, aiming to solidify combinations and finalise their squad for the global showpiece.

Stand-in captain Brandon King, addressing the pre-match press conference ahead of the first of three T20 Internationals, emphasised the critical nature of the fixtures.

“Obviously, every series is important. It being that much closer to the World Cup, yes, you want to put in good performances and play well as a team. First and foremost, I’m just looking to try and continue the standards that we set amongst ourselves in this series, and hope to take it on to the World Cup.”

The series marks the return of explosive opener Evin Lewis and fast bowler Shamar Joseph, bolstering the Caribbean squad, who are still missing a few players to franchise commitments as well as forced rest.

King expressed confidence in the group, reserving particular excitement for rookie Guyanese batter Quentin Sampson.

“Sampson is a new face, and he had some pretty exciting performances in our T20 league this season. Hopefully, he can show some of that skill,” King said.

On the returning duo, he added, “Evin and Shamar, we know what they bring to the table. Evin, with his experience as well, will help this team. We’re missing a few players, so it’s good to have him back.”

The marquee contest, however, will pit the Windies batters against Afghanistan’s world-class spin duo of Rashid Khan, who stands just nine wickets shy of the monumental 700-wicket mark in T20 cricket, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

King acknowledged the scale of the challenge, but struck a defiant tone.

“They’re obviously in the bunch of the best T20 spinners in world cricket, so it’s a big challenge, but it’s something that I enjoy. As a team, you try to give the respect that they’re due, but it’s T20 cricket, so you have to be brave, and you have to back yourself to come out on top in a duel.”

The Dubai encounter promises a fierce battle between West Indies’ power-hitting pedigree and Afghanistan’s spin mastery, offering both teams a crucial gauge of their World Cup readiness. CMC