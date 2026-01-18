Wayne Sturge: I am not afraid to die

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge. - File photo

DEFENCE MINISTER Wayne Sturge says he not does not fear for his life after a person who was reportedly detained during the state of emergency (SoE) for making alleged death threats against him was recently released.

He made this comment at a news conference at the UNC's headquarters in Chaguanas on January 18.

Sturge was reminded by a reporter that one of the reasons why the SoE was because of threats made against government officials, and he was one of those officials.

The name of the individual was not mentioned.

Asked if he was afraid about the release of a person, who allegedly made the threat against his life, Sturge replied, "I am not afraid. We all die. We will all get that chance."

He added, "If you give me a choice between cancer and assassination, I'll choose an assassination so I am not afraid.“

Sturge said it was a bit premature to say this person could not be charged again.

He added all he knows was a pre-action protocol letter was written and acted upon hours before the tribunal appointed to hear certain matters during the SoE which began last July, and was extended last October, made a recommendation not to release this person.

In a statement in the House of Representatives on January 16, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced the SoE will end on January 31.

Death threats were also made against Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath and Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen. Like Sturge, Ameen and Padarath were unfazed by the threats made against them.