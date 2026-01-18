UNC PRO: Government policy formed at UNC headquarters

UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo -

UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo said the policy of the government of TT is formed at the UNC headquarters at 31 Mulchan Seuchan Road, Chaguanas. He made the statement while introducing government ministers at a UNC media briefing on January 18.

In welcoming media and online viewers to the conference, Meighoo said, “We are here at the UNC headquarters, which is where the policy of the government of TT has been formulated. We are a national party open to all and our members are dedicated to making sure that everybody wins.”

Meighoo was asked whether members of the UNC who were not members of the government assisted in forming government policies. He responded in the affirmative.

“The UNC as a party formed a manifesto, we have committees, etc, and our members form the government and that is government policy.

“So we live in a democracy in which political parties are central, the UNC is a national organisation open to the entire country, the largest organisation in TT and perhaps the English-speaking Caribbean, so the UNC is not dead, we are continuing to play a part in the political democratic process, as is the right and duty of the party.”

He was asked whether it would be more prudent for government policies to come through the regular government channels rather than the party channels, and responded,

“The UNC forms the government, we were voted in by the majority and this is how democracy works.”

Members of the public have expressed concern that government media briefings were consistently being held at the UNC headquarters in Chaguanas and under a UNC banner, rather than at official government offices such as the Red House and the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, as was common under previous administrations.