Trinidad and Tobago tourism: Beyond cruise ship numbers

Tourists disembark a cruise ship at the Port of Scarborough. - File photo

MARCUS C BAPTISTE

NEWSPAPER reports have sparked debate about cruise arrivals and visitor numbers, with some wondering if regional instability is dampening TT's tourism prospects. As someone who works daily with visitors from around the world, I need to share a different perspective, one that reveals a tourism sector not in decline, but in profound transformation. As the Mighty Sniper sang in his classic calypso, "Trinidad, this lovely land of my birth, small but overwhelming in worth," and those words ring truer today than they did in 1965.

Here's what the statistics don't capture: the traditional tourism landscape has fundamentally changed. Where large, established companies once dominated the sector, a new generation of smaller, agile tour operators has emerged. These operators aren't waiting for cruise ship quotas or travel agent commissions. They're connecting directly with travellers through platforms like Viator, TripAdvisor, Google and GetYourGuide.

This means official statistics increasingly undercount actual tourism activity. That family who booked a private cultural tour online? The group that found a local guide by searching "Things to do in Trinidad and Tobago?" The couple who arranged their entire Carnival experience through a direct operator website? They're all here, spending money, experiencing our culture, but they're invisible in many traditional metrics.

The accommodation landscape tells the same story of transformation. Visitors aren't just staying in traditional hotels anymore. Airbnb and Booking.com have opened up a whole new dimension of accommodations across both islands, from guest houses in Paramin to beachfront cottages in Grande Riviere or Tobago. These bookings happen outside conventional tracking systems, yet they represent real visitors having real experiences and contributing real economic value to our communities.

Let me share three stories that capture what's really happening. I recently hosted a woman who flew in from the US for just 48 hours, seeking an escape from life's stresses. She came for a hairdo, yes, but also for the chance to breathe, reset, and experience something different. That's micro-tourism at its finest.

Then there was the Ukrainian man who came to our shores as part of a spiritual journey across multiple countries, seeking peace through prayer and cultural immersion. Trinidad was his chosen sanctuary.

And most recently, a gentleman travelled here on a mission to find a specific species of hummingbird. After all, we are the Land of the Hummingbird, and for this dedicated bird-watcher, our unique biodiversity made us his destination of choice.

But it's not just about multi-day stays. We're seeing a growing segment of transit tourism that often goes completely unrecorded. Travellers with a six-hour layover at Piarco are discovering they can book a lovely four-hour tour complete with local food and return to catch their connecting flight. These visitors might never check into a hotel, never appear in overnight statistics, yet they're spending money, experiencing our culture, and leaving with stories to share. This is tourism that traditional metrics miss entirely.

Our tourism sector has quietly diversified in remarkable ways. Culinary tourists book entire itineraries around our food, looking for the best tasting doubles, understanding why our roti remains unmatched, experiencing the complexity of a perfectly executed pelau. Carnival enthusiasts stay for weeks, not hours, investing in costumes, attending fetes, and returning year after year. Heritage tourists trace ancestral roots. Birdwatchers seek our scarlet ibis and rare hummingbirds. Medical tourists access quality care. Beauty and wellness visitors discover our specialised services.

Each represents a visitor deeply invested in experiences only we can provide, far more valuable and resilient than cruise passengers spending a few hours at port.

This is where I urge my fellow stakeholders, industry observers, and writers covering our tourism sector to pause before crying doom. Look at the totality of what's happening. The digital revolution has democratised tourism in ways that traditional metrics simply cannot capture.

Even some of our older, more established operators need to come up to the times, embracing these new distribution channels and understanding that tourism is being booked, experienced, and shared in fundamentally different ways than it was even five years ago.

What we desperately need now is aggressive marketing by the government, selling destination TT to the world. But here's the critical part: we as citizens cannot be the ones doing damage to ourselves by bad-talking the gem we have here. Every negative headline, every doom-and-gloom prediction, every casual dismissal of our tourism potential becomes ammunition against us in a competitive global market.

The Mighty Sniper understood this when he sang about those who "talk it bad" without knowing what they're talking about. We have something special here, something authentic that the world increasingly craves, but we need to protect and promote it, not undermine it with our own voices.

While concerns about perception are valid, the narrative that regional tensions or declining cruise numbers signal tourism collapse misunderstands what's happening. TT isn't following anyone else's trajectory. We're carving our own path built on cultural authenticity and specialised experiences.

The Mighty Sniper sang that "our steelbands is the best talent in the world, by calypsoes our stories are told, with rhythm to touch your soul." That authenticity is exactly what today's discerning travellers seek.

The tourism sector isn't dying. It's evolving, diversifying, and in many ways, finally reaching its true potential. We're just measuring it with yesterday's tools.

When visitors book Airbnbs in local communities, arrange private tours through digital platforms, spend 48 hours decompressing from life's pressures, grab a four-hour layover tour between flights, and return home as ambassadors for our culture, that's not decline. That's transformation.

And from where I stand, the view has never been more promising. But we need government investment in marketing our destination and, equally important, we need our own people to stop talking down what we have and start celebrating it. The world is ready to discover TT. The question is: are we ready to let them?

Marcus C Baptiste is the managing director of a destination management company and tour operator