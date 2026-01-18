Regional Carnival $$ distribution begins Jan 21

A youngster tries his hand at stickfighting at Welcome to the Gayelle on January 17. The Tunapuna leg of the competition took place at Constantine Park. - Photo courtesy NCC

CULTURE and Community Development Minister Michelle Benjamin said regional Carnival entities will begin receiving funding as early as January 21. She said Pan Trinbago will receive $20 million and Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (TUCO) will receive $15 million.

Speaking at a UNC media briefing at the UNC Headquarters, 31 Mulchan Seuchan Road, Chaguanas, on January 18, Benjamin said the process of releasing funds for Carnival has begun in a timely manner.

“Release of funds for regional Carnivals, that process is starting as early as this Wednesday (January 21). Talks and the regional Carnival co-ordinators, they are meeting with the different regional Carnival bodies throughout the country.

“The ministry is ensuring that all Carnival-related entities remain and operate to the highest standards of accountability and transparency. Funding is being disbursed in structured tranches to the respective agencies. TUCO is expected to receive funding in the tune of over $15 million throughout the course of the Carnival period. Pan Trinbago is set to receive over $20 million throughout the period. These are figures that are usually given throughout the Carnival period. There are a lot of claims that this government does not like pan, does not fund pan, and I would like that to stop.”

Benjamin said there would be no decrease in prize monies.

She said new initiatives such as the Flava Village, the John Cupid Carnival Village and Welcome to the Gayelle have been created in response to cries from the public for more spaces for the culture.

“Flava Village is now more than an event, it is now a national platform for food entrepreneurs, creative workers, performers and young people trying to make an honest living. From their home, from their talent, they could find a space at Flava.

“From Friday, there were reports that the John Cupid Village was almost closed because of the numbers that were being reported, but thankfully it remained open. This goes to show that the product is over-subscribed every night.

“Welcome to the Gayelle was brought back and went into different communities, starting in Moruga, then it went to Debe, it was in Tunapuna last night (January 17), next week it will be in Mayaro. This is not just one show in one space, it is happening through Trinidad and Tobago.”

She said Carnival is not shrinking but has continued to expand.

“Culture is no longer locked in Port of Spain, culture is back where it belongs. This government made the decision not to treat Carnival like a private party, but to spread activity and to spread economic benefits across the entire country.

“Every CAL flight coming into the country is reported to be full. If you’re trying to book a hotel, there is no booking to be made at this time. TT, our Carnival product, has increased, has expanded.

Benjamin said infrastructural works for Carnival were complete or close to completion in some cases, with the Grand Stand having been completed and the North Stand being 85 per cent complete.

She said the figures for Carnival would be provided after the season ended.

NCC chairman Peter Kanhai said Carnival related events had been taking place since before Christmas, with some competitions already completed.

“The small band steel band finals were completed in Skinner Park on January 10 and before that the single pan finals were completed before the start of the New Year. We are about to embark on the preliminary rounds of the national stickfighting programme on January 30 in Mayaro.”

He said the Welcome to the Gayelle event at Constantine Park on January 17 was attended by thousands of people.

Kanhai reiterated that construction of some infrastructure had already been completed.

“The North Stand is due to be handed over by contractors on January 25. The board and myself would have toured the stage on January 14 and did an inspection of the North Stand, which is well on stream and should be in place. The Downtown stand will soon be awarded and construction will commence and will be done well in time for Carnival 2026. Construction of the main stage in Skinner Park for Calypso Fiesta has begun and will be ready in time for Calypso Fiesta, Chutney Soca Monarch, and Schools Soca Competition in San Fernando.

“All other venues are currently in play and construction will start as they are required for the venues. This Carnival, we are not putting up infrastructure in venues long before they are required to be put down. When people may not see certain things happening, it’s not because they’re not happening, it’s because we have structured the timeline for when certain infrastructure around the city and around the country will go down, but it will all be down in time for whatever events are to take place in these venues.”

Kanhai said the prices for these structures had been better negotiated.

“The big stage in the Savannah and the North Stand, the same contractor who put it up in 2025 and previously, are the contractors that are putting them up, and the prices for the exact same product is 40-45 per cent less than it was in 2025.”

He said on January 16, the police service had to briefly take control of the John Cupid Village and close it for ten minutes to enforce proper crowd control.

Kanhai said there were approximately 4,000 - 5,000 people at Flava Village every night. He said the vendors there had reported making more money in the first week than in the entire 2025 season. He said they were selling out by 10 pm and had to ramp up their production.

He said people were asking if the village would remain open year round so they could have somewhere to take visitors. He said the NCC would be consulting with ministries to see if this could happen. He said these discussions had been happening before the Carnival season to cater to cruise ships.

Kanhai said performers were enthusiastic about performing at both venues, with several events being scheduled there, including a free concert by Patrice Roberts, a chutney night, a rhythm and steel night, and other concerts to be announced.