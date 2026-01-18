Migrants seek clarity on new registration process

Venezuelan migrants sit on the sidewalk opposite the Queen's Park Oval, during the 2019 national registration drive. -

THE migrant community in TT is calling for clarity about the new migrant registration process.

Government launched the new Migrant Registration Framework (MRF) late last year to include all eligible undocumented migrants, not just Venezuelans, allowing them to live and work legally from January 1-September 30, 2026.

This is being proposed through Legal Notice 470 .

In a statement, Andreina Briceno Ventura-Brown, the founder of La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre said the migrant community has shown a responsible and receptive attitude toward the announcement of a new registration process.

"However, the prolonged waiting period and the absence of clear, official information have generated increasing anxiety, uncertainty, and misinformation, particularly as the Ministry of Homeland Security has not yet published the formal requirements, phases, or timelines for this exercise."

She said, "For the vast majority of migrants, this process represents a legitimate opportunity to regularise their status, live with dignity without fear of persecution, and access improved opportunities for social and labour inclusion."

Ventura-Brown added, "In the absence of timely institutional communication, however, space has been created for rumours, unrealistic expectations, and collective distress within migrant communities."

The release said it continues to focus on the importance of relying exclusively on official sources of information, ensuring possession of original identity documents, and waiting for the formal launch of the online phase before initiating the process or compiling documentation for appointments.

"We have also identified a significant information gap across migrant populations."

Ventura-Brown said, "While Spanish-speaking migrants are actively seeking guidance and preparing responsibly, many English-speaking migrants – including nationals from other Caribbean countries – remain unaware of the process and of their potential eligibility, particularly those who currently lack regular immigration status.

"Additionally, there is deep concern among individuals and families with existing deportation orders, following early indications that they may be excluded from the process."

Many affected families, Ventura-Brown said, have expressed feelings of discrimination, citing past experiences where they believe due process, transparency, or fair assessment may not have been fully guaranteed.

"From a humanitarian and legal perspective, this registration exercise should be understood as a critical opportunity to strengthen both migrant community stability and national security."

She called on the authorities to strengthen official communication, clarify eligibility criteria and timelines, and ensure that the process is implemented in accordance with the principles of transparency, equality, due process, and human dignity.

Ventura-Brown said the centre remains fully available "to collaborate at any stage where our technical expertise, field experience, and community-based knowledge may add value."

Venezuela activist Yesenia Gonzalez said many Venezuelan migrants in TT are afraid to go and register because they do not know what the process is. She added they are also afraid of being deported and being incarcerated.

Efforts to contact Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers for comment were unsuccessful.