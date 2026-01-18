Keshorn, Teniel cop First Citizens awards

Keshorn Walcott - AP

The National Academy for the Performing Arts came alive on the evening of January 17 as the First Citizens Foundation proudly hosted the 2025 edition of the First Citizens Sports Awards and 2026 Hall of Fame Induction, an inspiring celebration honouring the athletes who continue to shape the nation’s sporting legacy.

Under the powerful theme Legacy Takes Flight, the awards recognised the exceptional achievements of athletes whose performances, leadership and unwavering commitment have uplifted TT on regional and global stages. Their stories – marked by sacrifice, passion and national pride – reflect the enduring spirit of every citizen who pushes boundaries and strives for greatness.

“At First Citizens, we will continue to invest through our CSR pillars – culture, environment, gender, sport, and youth development and education – because we believe sport is a powerful instrument for transformation,” a media release from First Citizens, quoted Group CEO Jason Julien as saying. “And above all, sport produces role models…So my call to action this evening is simple: let your legacy extend beyond competition.”

Representing the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, minister Phillip Watts applauded the athletes for their commitment to lifting the red, white, and black. “Our focus extends beyond elite performance to the heart of inclusion, ensuring that vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, women, and girls, as well as those engaged in community and grassroots sport, are fully empowered to participate and excel."

The highlight of the evening was the induction of four sporting icons into the First Citizens Sport Hall of Fame, alongside the announcement of the 2025 Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, each celebrated for their remarkable impact and contributions across diverse sporting disciplines. Javelin star Keshorn Walcott took home the Sportsman of the Year and cycling ace Teniel Campbell won the Sportswoman of the Year prize.

The 2025 First Citizens Sports Awards and 2026 Hall of Fame once again united athletes, sporting bodies, dignitaries, and supporters in an unforgettable evening – one that not only honoured excellence, but also reinforced the transformative influence of sport on communities and the nation.

"First Citizens extends a heartfelt congratulations to all awardees and remains deeply committed to empowering athletes, strengthening communities, and helping shape a future where every achievement contributes to a legacy that truly takes flight."

Awards Presented:

Hall of Fame Inductees:

Carmen Elieen King (posthumous) – Athletics

Sharon Castanada (posthumous) – Netball and Basketball

Ferdi De Gannes (posthumous) – Cycling

Roland “Charlo” Charles (posthumous) – Table Tennis

Sportsman of the Year: Keshorn Walcott – Athletics

Sportswoman of the Year: Teneil Campbell – Cycling

Youth Sportsman of the Year: Jaden Marchan – Athletics

Youth Sportswoman of the Year: Janae De Gannes – Athletics

Lystra Lewis Award – Team of the Year: Junior Cycling Sprint Team