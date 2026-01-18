News Junior pannists shine in the Savannah Kathy Ramdeen An Hour Ago JAMTOWN: East PoS Stars Steel Orchestra performs Jamtown. - Photo by Lincoln Holder ST FRANCOIS STARS: St Francois Valley Stars, from Belmont, performs their tune Too Own Way, composed by Jason Shaft Bishop, Scott Galt and Michael Hulsmeier and arranged by McKeem Joseph and Nalo Elie, in the Pan Trinbago Junior Panorama finals under-19 category at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on January 18. - Photo by Lincoln Holder PAN LEGACY: Legacy Steel Orchestra performs Blessing, composed by Wrenroy “Blaka Dan” Ogiste and arranged by Daniob Phillip, in the under 19 finals. - Photo by Lincoln Holder ELDO BLUE: Eldo East Blue Steel Orchestra, from El Dorado, takes to the stage to perform Gold. -Photo by Lincoln Holder SUPPORT FROM THE STANDS: Family and friends support participants in Pan Trinabgo’s Junior Panorama finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on January 18. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
"Junior pannists shine in the Savannah"