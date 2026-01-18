Beckles: Amendment to THA laws will benefit Tobago

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles leads off the debate on the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill, 2026 at the Red House, Port of Spain on January 16. - Photo courtesy TT Parliament

OPPOSITION LEADER Pennelope Beckles says the PNM supports the development of Tobago.

Beckles, who is also PNM political leader, made this comment during her contribution to debate on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the House of Representatives on January 16.

She repeated the PNM's commitment to passing good legislation which will benefit the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

In this instance, Beckles continued, Tobagonians should feel assured that both the government and the opposition in the House of Representatives supported legislation that would advance all aspects of life on the island, including its governance.

Beckles reminded MPs, the issue of greater autonomy for Tobago has been an issue which has been discussed for many years.

She said the PNM held extensive consultations with Tobagonians on this matter over the years and this led to the former government bringing the Tobago Self-Government Bill, 2020 to Parliament six years ago.

Referring to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's comments earlier in the debate about the bill giving the THA Chief Secretary the discretion to increase the number of secretaries in the assembly.

Beckles said this discretion was already catered for in the 2020 legislation.

"So there is really no difference from that bill which was submitted some six years ago."

She recalled in 2020, the then opposition UNC did not support that legislation.

Beckles admitted during the PNM's tenure in office from September 2015-April 2025, Tobago did not receive everything it wanted.

But she said, "The PNM has always been committed to Tobago."

Beckles identified the Southwest Tobago Wastewater Project, the Hillsborough Dam and the acquisition of the Cove Industrial Estate as some of the projects that were completed under the PNM which reflected that commitment.

She added the UNC is entitled to have its own views about the development of Tobago.

"When the autonomy bill was brought by the PNM (in 2020), it would have addressed a multiplicity of issues."

Beckles said the 2026 bill only deals with one of those issues and she hoped government would bring the other issues before the Parliament to be given the consideration they deserve.

The House passed the bill with 38 MPs voting for it, none against and no abstentions.

The Tobago People's Party (TPP) won the January 12 THA election 15-0.

Before the election, the PNM had one seat in the assembly, Darrel Spring/Whim.

Persad-Bissessar and Beckles both congratulated TPP political leader and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and the party on their victory.