Arthur Lok Jack reflects on life, leadership, legacy at The Writers Centre

Entrepreneur and business leader Arthur Lok Jack shares reflections from his memoir Beyond Borders during a post-event discussion at The Writers Centre. - Photo courtesy Jordan Rodriguez Photography

Entrepreneur and business leader Arthur Lok Jack was warmly received at The Writers Centre on January 10, where he discussed his newly released memoir, Beyond Borders, in an engaging and reflective post-publication conversation. The event, which was free and open to the public, attracted a diverse audience of readers, entrepreneurs, students and members of the cultural community.

A media release said, in Beyond Borders, Lok Jack offers a deeply personal account of the journey that shaped one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most influential business careers. Speaking candidly, he reflected on his childhood in St James, the early sparks of ambition that guided his path, and the values that underpinned the growth of brands that have become part of everyday Caribbean life, including Sunshine Snacks, Charles Chocolates, Universal Cereals and Devon Biscuits. “Anybody can do business,” he noted. “The principles remain the same, no matter how sophisticated the business.”

Lok Jack also shared pivotal moments from his life, including his battle with leukaemia and the unwavering support of family and community that carried him through periods of profound challenge. These experiences, he explained, helped shape his approach to leadership and reinforced his belief that success must be rooted in purpose, resilience and service to others.

The discussion was moderated by veteran journalist Franka Philip, whose three-decade career across online, print and radio media brought depth and insight to the conversation. Their exchange explored the wider themes of Beyond Borders, including entrepreneurship beyond profit, building institutions with long-term impact and the responsibility of leaders to invest in people and education. Lok Jack encouraged attendees to read widely and to learn from the experiences of business leaders who have navigated similar paths.

Lok Jack also reflected on the development of The UWI-Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business as a trendsetter in Caribbean business education, as well as on the global reach of the Associated Brands Group of Companies, which he founded and served as chairman and CEO. His international experience includes former directorships with Consolidated Biscuits (Malta) and Sunshine Snacks (Malta).

Copies of Beyond Borders were available for purchase from Paper Based Bookshop, with all proceeds going to The UWI-Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business.

The event was hosted at The Writers Centre, 14 Alcazar Street, St Clair, home of the Bocas Lit Fest, Paper Based Bookshop and Sleepy Cat Cafe. Beyond Borders left audiences with a powerful reminder that true success lies not only in what is built, but in the lives touched and the legacies left behind, the release added.