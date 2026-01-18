Ailing Baron gets $$ for medical expenses

Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin, second left, TUCO president Ainsley King, left, and NCC chairman Peter Kanhai present Sherma Watkins, wife of calypso legend Baron (Timothy Watkins), with a cheque for $50,000, in aid of Baron's medical expenses after a media briefing in Chaguanas on January 18. - Photos courtesy Ministry of Culture and Community Development

THE family of calypso singer Timothy “Baron” Watkins received monetary assistance from the Ministry of Culture and Community Development on January 18 to assist with his medical expenses.

Minister Michelle Benjamin presented a cheque to his wife Sherma at the UNC Headquarters, 31 Mulchan Seuchan Road, Chaguanas, following a UNC media briefing.

In making the announcement about the presentation to Watkins’ family, Benjamin said, “We intend to present him with monetary value to assist with his bills. I am saddened to say he was placed in a home, so the funds to be given is to help with his upkeep, his medical bills and medication.”

She announced that a restructured National Carnival Commission would ensure that stakeholder organisations put proper measures in place for member protection.

“That is something that NCC has to take seriously, not just setting the stage, but taking care of the artistes. The conversation about assisting artistes has been ongoing as to whether it should be an insurance policy or a grant.

“I can’t instruct the members of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) but what I could do is have a conversation with my chair as regards to NCC and whatever restructuring we put in place going forward, that has to be part of the policy coming out from the board of TUCO and the ministry, that .”

She said conversations were happening in different rooms.

“We just have to come together holistically, set a policy in place and of course take it to Cabinet and set it. So after the Cabinet decision, you will get that in a press release or in a post-Cab.”

Also present at the handing-over ceremony were TUCO president Ainsley King and National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Peter Kanhai.

In 2020, TUCO partnered with Tatil to provide comprehensive major medical health coverage to its membership and employees of the organisation.

Another calypsonian who experienced financial difficulties and was assisted by the state was Slinger "The Mighty Sparrow" Francisco.

Most calypsonians who fall ill or are destitute as they get older are assisted by benefit concerts and other fundraising efforts, as with Dennis "Sprangalang" Hall and Winston Scarborough, the Original De Fosto Himself.