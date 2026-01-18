4 held, stolen vehicle recovered in police exercises

- File photo

FOUR SUSPECTS were arrested and two firearms and quantities of ammunition seized and a vehicle, which was reported stolen, recovered during anti-crime on January 17-18.

In the first exercise, officers of the South Western Division, acting on information received of a man armed with a gun in the Penal district, proceeded to Quarry Road, around 3 am, on January 18, where they arrested one male suspect.

A search of the 53-year-old suspect, of Penal, resulted in the discovery of one gun and two rounds of ammunition.

In the Southern Division, officers investigating a report of robbery with aggravation, recovered a motor vehicle which had been reported stolen and arrested two male suspects.

In a news release on January 18, a police said a male victim was driving along Market Street,Princes Town, around 12.10 am, on January 18, when three men asked him to drop them home. The victim agreed and was proceeding along the Naparima Mayaro Road, when one of the men pointed a firearm at the back of his head and announced a robbery.

They took two cellphones from the victim and drove away in his vehicle.

A report was made and the vehicle was found abandoned in the Indian Walk district.

Two male suspects, ages, 20 and 16, both of Princes Town, were arrested in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Division, two victims reported they were at Marcus Road, Five Rivers, Arouca, in a silver Nissan Note, to conduct a sale of eggs to a man, around 1.15 pm, on January 17, when upon completion of the sale, the man entered their vehicle, pointed a firearm at them and announced a robbery.

The driver, who became fearful for his life, drove off and subsequently lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a utility pole.

The victims had minor injuries about their bodies while the suspect had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

One revolver and five rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene.

Investigations into the three above matters are ongoing, the release said.

And, in the Western Division, officers investigating a report of house breaking and larceny in the Carenage district, on January 3, conducted an exercise in the Laventille district, on January 9, where one 20-year-old suspect was arrested.

A quantity of cash was also recovered.

The man was charged with house breaking and larceny and is expected to appear before a Master of the High Court in Port of Spain on January 19.