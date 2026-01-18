31-year-old jailed after robbing cop

A 31-YEAR-OLD MAN who robbed a police officer was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment with hard labour.

Romane Cordner, of Kerr Road, Eastern Quarry, Laventille, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Indar Jagroop to robbery with violence on January 16.

In a news release on January 17, the TTPS said Cordner appeared at the 11th Court at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court and was subsequently convicted and sentenced.

The charge, the release said, arose out of an incident which occurred on November 4, 2025, at the corner of George Street and Independence Square North, Port of Spain.

It said the police officer was robbed of $20,000 and other personal items.

The investigation was spearheaded by Snr Supt Thom, Supt Baird, ASP Mungroo and supervised by Sgts Bhagwandeen and Masleir.

Cordner was charged by PC Mollineau of the Port of Spain CID Area East.