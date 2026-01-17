Zakour: PTSC in talks with family of injured passenger

Eli Zakour, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation. -

TRANSPORT and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour says the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) is speaking with the family of a woman who was injured during an incident on January 15, involving one of its buses in Palmyra.

Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert raised this matter in a question he asked Zakour in the House of Representatives on January 16.

Zakour said PTSC reaffirms its commitment to passenger safety after the incident.

He added the corporation uses its internal investigation processes "to thoroughly review incidents with high links used to inform future operational decisions and strengthen preventative measures."

Where the investigations identify breaches of policy or standards, Zakour continued, appropriate action is taken to ensure drivers are held accountable."

Imbert asked, "Specifically, what is the PTSC doing to assist the injured person?"

Zakour said, "The corporation is in contact with the passenger's family. The passenger is currently receiving medical attention."

Imbert asked, "Does the PTSC intend to compensate the victim?"

Deputy Speaker Dr Aiyna Ali advised Imbert that this question did not qualify."

"That is a different question from the original one."

The woman identifeid as Hassina Mathura, 69, suffered severe injuries to her left arm when the bus rolled over it. She fell as she was exiting the bus.

Later in the sitting, Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Saddam Hosein, said the ministry will launch an audit into the Youth Agricultural Homestead Programme (YAHP). He claimed approximately $182 million was spent on this programme under the former PNM administration and only eight homesteads were built.

Hosein also claimed a person involved in this programme may have benefited improperly through an interaction with a former government official. Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles asked Hosein when the audit would begin.

Hosein said politicians have no role to play with respect to when an audit begins or ends.

He advised Beckles that if she wanted to find out more about this matter, "ask (former youth development and national service minister) Foster Cummings." Cummings is also an opposition senator and PNM general secretary, and the YAHP programme was under his portfolio in the former PNM administration.

In response to a question from Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen repeated the UNC's position that it found widespread corruption in the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) when it assumed office last April.

Ameen said the URP lost its moorings under the PNM.

In a response to a question from Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales on the Arouca Water Improvement Programme,

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath said the government does not play politics when it comes to providing citizens with water. He advised Gonzales, a former public utilities minister under the PNM, that the programme he referred to should be completed within the first quarter of 2026.