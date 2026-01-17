Young wants government to give driversmore time to fix vehicle defects

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young. -

PORT of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young said drivers were suffering badly under the increased penalties imposed on them, as he pleaded with the government to give them more time to fix defects. He was speaking on the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2026.

Earlier, Transport Minister Eli Zakour piloted the bill, which gives drivers between three days and seven days to fix any of 18 types of defects on their vehicles. Failure to comply will result in an initial written police warning and will be converted into a fixed penalty notice payable by the driver if the allotted time elapses without the problem being fixed.

Young related the plight of a driver he'd just met in his constituency, even as he accused at least one government MP of living in an ivory tower, based on remarks made earlier in the debate.

Young said, "There are those out there who are suffering as a direct result of the policies you have implemented."

The MP said a man he had spoken to may have been fined owing to rivalry at the taxi stand, plus alleged favouritism by those issuing rickets.

"He related, with tears in his eyes, that he had racked up $13,000 in tickets.

"He said, 'Mr Young, how can I run my vehicle as a taxi to feed my family, because I am not making ends meet as a security officer?'"

Young said the PNM advocates for people to follow the law, but now "the reality is very different."

He said nothing in the bill related to any fatal accident as a government MP had tried to portray, but it was in fact cleaning up a mess by providing periods of time to fix vehicle defects.

"You are completely out of touch," he shouted at one government minister, whom he invited to walk with him in East Port of Spain to witness the plight of drivers.

How could an errant driver pay a $3,000 fine when he may not even earn that sum in his monthly? Young asked.

He said a brake light bulb could blow at any time, illustrating drivers' vulnerability to being charged.

"Sometimes the parts are difficult to get, especially for older vehicles."

He said a driver caught by the police must seek out car parts and a suitable mechanic.

Young said drivers in St James have had to pay thousands of dollars in fines, as he recalled learning it was an offence to park in an opposite direction to the flow of traffic.

Young said the recent police operation targeting farmers at Macoya Market would eat up their earnings maybe for the month.

"Taxis in Barataria/San Juan complain to us."

He said no one was saying break the law, but to give more time for drivers to get their vehicles compliant. He related the plight of one of his employees.

"You are calling the mechanic. They tell you come in on Tuesday.

"When you go on Tuesday, they're not home.

"These are the realities of life for the vast majority of citizens whom we have to represent."

Young then said the budget estimate documents had listed a $200 million increase in traffic penalties, as anticipated. "It is a fact," he said.