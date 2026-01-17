Woman calls cops on son after he destroys TV

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man who allegedly destroyed his mother's television during an argument.

Reports say a 43-year-old St Ann’s woman was at her home on January 15 at around 7.15 am when she got into an argument with her son.

As the duo exchanged words, the man reportedly took up a perfume bottle and threw it at her $4,000 Samsung 50- inch television set.

The television screen was damaged and the woman subsequently called the police for her son. The man was charged with malicious damage and PC Cuffie of the Belmont Police Station is continuing inquiries.

Police in Arima are meanwhile looking for a suspect who beat and robbed an 81-year-old man.

The victim, who lives in Maloney, went to went to a laundromat in Red Hill, D'Abadie around 3pm on January 15, to collect his laundry.

He left and walked to his white Volkswagen car parked nearby and got in.

Before he could start the car, a man dressed in a hoodie opened the driver door, announced a robbery and hit the pensioner multiple times in his face.

The bandit then stole $400 cash from the man, keys to his house and car and a large red duffel bag filled with clothes.

The suspect then ran off and escaped.

PC Lewis from the Arima Police Station has been assigned to investigate the incident.