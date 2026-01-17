Two held in Central, drugs seized

Two people were arrested and a quantity of marijuana was seized during an anti-crime operation in the Central Division on January 16.

Under Regulation 390 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, police officers conducted searches at the residences of known priority offenders as well as areas known for the sale of illegal narcotics between 1 pm and 6 pm.

Both suspects were arrested at Suresh Street, Chaguanas. One was arrested for possession of cocaine, and the second for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The police also searched a bushy area off Tobago Road Extension, Enterprise, and found four packages with cannabis wrapped in brown tape. Each package weighed three kilogrammes.

The operation was coordinated by senior officers of the Central Division and involved members of the Central Division Task Force Area North, with support from the Canine Unit and the TT Regiment.

Investigations are continuing.