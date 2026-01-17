Sea of white as thousands flock Xperience fete

Patrons enjoy themselves at Xperience which took place at Skinner Park on January 17. - Photo by Innis Francis

Touted as the ultimate cooler fete experience, Xperience: Equilibrium saw thousands converging to the event, which took place in Skinner Park, San Fernando, on January 17.

The event featured performances from over 30 artistes, including the King of Soca, Machel Montano, who performed Encore, a song already being marketed by Montano's team as a Road March contender. However, it was Montano's performance of Pull d Pin, a song featuring soca artistes Lil Natty and Thunda, that captured the crowd.

Patrons who were decked in white kept the energy up as they danced and sang along to music from their favourite artistes, including Nadia Batson, Bunji Garlin, Voice, Iwer George, Yung Bredda, Lyrikal, Mical Teja, Patrice Roberts and Lady Lava.

The crowd was especially receptive as Full Blown performed their mega hit, Respectfully Yours.

Moko jumbies, a rhythm section, and a fire-breathing blue devil (although he was painted green) were also on hand to keep the energy high and feters entertained.

This was the first time the annual event was staged at Skinner Park, San Fernando. Xperience was previously hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy but was relocated after Prime Minister Kamla Persad- Bissessar forbade the hosting of Carnival events at sporting venues last year.

Lollabee Group of Companies managing director and the promoter behind Xperience Sheldon Stephen told Newsday the event was incident and accident-free. He said, although the event saw a full complement of artistes and patrons, he remained uncertain if Skinner Park was the event's new home.

Newsday photographer Innis Francis attended the Xperience and captured these images.