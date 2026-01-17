N Touch
News

Sea of white as thousands flock Xperience fete

Patrons enjoy themselves at Xperience which took place at Skinner Park on January 17. - Photo by Innis Francis
Patrons enjoy themselves at Xperience which took place at Skinner Park on January 17. - Photo by Innis Francis

Touted as the ultimate cooler fete experience, Xperience: Equilibrium saw thousands converging to the event, which took place in Skinner Park, San Fernando, on January 17.

The event featured performances from over 30 artistes, including the King of Soca, Machel Montano, who performed Encore, a song already being marketed by Montano's team as a Road March contender. However, it was Montano's performance of Pull d Pin, a song featuring soca artistes Lil Natty and Thunda, that captured the crowd.

Patrons who were decked in white kept the energy up as they danced and sang along to music from their favourite artistes, including Nadia Batson, Bunji Garlin, Voice, Iwer George, Yung Bredda, Lyrikal, Mical Teja, Patrice Roberts and Lady Lava.

The crowd was especially receptive as Full Blown performed their mega hit, Respectfully Yours.

Moko jumbies, a rhythm section, and a fire-breathing blue devil (although he was painted green) were also on hand to keep the energy high and feters entertained.

This was the first time the annual event was staged at Skinner Park, San Fernando. Xperience was previously hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy but was relocated after Prime Minister Kamla Persad- Bissessar forbade the hosting of Carnival events at sporting venues last year.

Lollabee Group of Companies managing director and the promoter behind Xperience Sheldon Stephen told Newsday the event was incident and accident-free. He said, although the event saw a full complement of artistes and patrons, he remained uncertain if Skinner Park was the event's new home.

Newsday photographer Innis Francis attended the Xperience and captured these images.

Entertainer Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez entertained the Xperience crowd at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on January 17. - Photo by Innis Francis

A sea of white was observed at the Xperience cooler fete in Skinner Park, San Fernando, on January 17. - Photo by Innis Francis

Soca kings Machel Montano and Super Blue perform their Carnival 2026 offering Carnival Birthday on the Xperience stage on January 17. - Photo by Innis Francis

Patrons enjoy themselves as they were entertained by over 30 artistes at the Xperience event at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on January 17. - Photo by Innis Francis

Soca artiste Bunji Garlin brought his lyrical genius to the Xperience stage while performing crowd favourite Still A Road Man. - Photo by Innis Francis

Feters kept the energy up as they enjoyed the soca music at Xperience which took place at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on January 17. - Photo by Innis Francis

Soca star Superblue brought the energy to the Xperience stage at Skinner Park, San Fernando. - Photo by Innis Francis

Decked out in white fur, local steam superstar Lady Lava brought the heat and reminded patrons of her disdain for horns as she performed her hit song, No Horn at Xperience. - Photo by Innis Francis

Hands were in the air as fetegoers danced to the beat of soca music at the Xperience cooler event in San Fernando. - Photo by Innis Francis

Machel Montano performed his song Move Out D Way featuring new soca artiste Paris Coutain at Xperience. - Photo by Innis Francis

Comments

"Sea of white as thousands flock Xperience fete"

More in this section