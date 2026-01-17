Scotland: 'Zones bill' will worsen stigma in crime hotspots

Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland during his contribution to the debate on the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Bill, 2026, in Parliament on January 16. - Photo courtesy Parliament

PORT of Spain South MP Keith Scotland argued that the designation of certain areas as zones of special operation – upon the expiration of the extended state of emergency (SoE) on January 31 – will worsen the stigmatisation faced by law-abiding residents of such areas.

Speaking in the House of Representatives, which began at 1.30 pm on January 16 and ended at 3.38 am on 17, he led the opposition's response to the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations)(Special Security and Community Development Measures) Bill 2026.

"We are not here to bring colour and race into this debate," Scotland declared. "We are here to bring reality to TT."

He alleged the bill would affect the constitutional rights of freedom of movement, enjoyment of property and the right to due process.

Scotland compared the SoE to the zones bill.

"I wish to caution this House in replacing one extraordinary security measure with another, under a different name but with the same dire consequences."

He questioned the government for basing this bill on similar legislation in Jamaica.

Citing the Jamaican case of Dayton Campbell versus the Attorney General, he said the Jamaican appeal court had not ruled that such zones were constitutional.

"It held these powers were unconstitutional," Scotland said.

He mulled the reason for the SoE declared by the government in July 2025 and then extended twice up to January 31, 2026, initially declared after allegations of a prison-based plot against public officials.

Of the bill, Scotland asked, "What is the reason for special zones for 180 days?

"Zones of special operation risk becoming permanent extension-style SoEs, long after the initial legal emergency has extinguished."

On the SOE, he said Attorney General John Jeremie's boast of a 42 per cent drop in crime should have acknowledged the three months of an SoE under the PNM, which he said had included real policies leading to the crime reduction.

Scotland said it was better to strengthen everyday law enforcement than to normalise any granting of special powers.

He mulled the plight of decent residents under the provisions of the "zones" bill.

"How does the law-abiding citizen who is cordoned off in those areas avoid stigma when he has done nothing wrong?

"Law-abiding citizens – who already live in marginalised and stigmatised areas – will now live under perpetual, collective suspicion. This is what is being created.

"The prejudicial effect of this legislation far outweighs any probative value it may bring to this government."

With crime being everywhere, he asked if everyone would now live in a zone of special operations.

"Are we all going to live with collective suspicion?"

Scotland said the zones measure served to erode the public trust by people against institutions that were supposed to protect them.

"There is the danger of mission creep, overkill and wanton disregard for the fundamental rights of law-abiding citizens."

He said when the SoE was first introduced, the public expected "something different" in its eventual replacement.

However, he alleged the measures under the "zones" bill lack time limits, parliamentary oversight and exit strategies.

Saying a rose by any other name is still a rose, he said, "An SoE by any other name is still an SoE."

Scotland said SoEs were never declared in affluent areas.

He listed the areas that had been designated in 2011 under an SoE by the former Persad-Bissessar-led government. "Let me refresh your memory."

These included areas like Port of Spain, Arima, Chaguanas and Diego Martin.

"What is the common denominator in most of these areas singled out?" Scotland asked. "Do the Math."

He asked aloud if the 2011 designation would be repeated.

Scotland lamented that law-abiding residents of some areas were already disadvantaged in getting employment or help from financial institutions, based on where they live.

"What is to become of these people when their areas will be designated zones of special operation?"